Here’s a new menu brimming with delectable traditional eats and some continental picks

Our culinary journey began with the delectable Mushroom croquettes — golden orbs of delight that were perfectly crisp on the outside, with a gooey, cheesy filling that melted in the mouth. Each bite, with its savoury mix of mushrooms, cheese, and spinach, was a taste of pure indulgence, a treat truly hard to resist. Next, we indulged in another vegetarian marvel, Crispy battered broccoli. Each floret was carefully sautéed, marinated, and coated well before being fried to a satisfying crunch. This dish transformed humble broccoli into a delightful experience, especially with the crispy accompaniment that elevated each bite.

Our feast then took a delightful turn toward South Indian flavours, beginning with the exquisite Nalli masala. Tender lamb shanks, infused with a rich blend of aromatic spices, delivered a taste steeped in tradition — a true paradise for South Indian cuisine lovers. Next came the Rayalaseema kodi vepdu, a fiery chicken treat that thrilled us with its bold spices and intense flavours. The heat was invigorating and utterly satisfying. As we savoured these delights, a platter of Gongura mushroom arrived, offering yet another unique experience. The mushrooms were beautifully cooked with tangy gongura (sorrel) leaves, adding a vibrant twist that was both earthy and flavourful. Each of these dishes was artfully served with complementary dips, enhancing the taste and making this culinary journey truly unforgettable.

Whenever you crave the taste of traditional delights, remember to step into Babylon for a wholesome treat.

Rs 1,500 upwards for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

