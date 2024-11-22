Head to this opulent Asian restaurant in Hyderabad for incredible signature cocktails and dim sum

Special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries call for celebrations at special restaurants. No matter how much we love our friendly neighbourhood bars for the weekends, our focus goes to the aesthetic, luxurious spots in town to celebrate our loved ones.

This week, we were excited to check out KOKO, the luxury Asian restaurant that has made a mark in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The space nearly transported into another world, right from the word go. A dramatic crimson archway led us in, and our eyes went straight to the origami inspired light fixtures going across the palatial 19 foothigh ceiling.

To our right, the plush emerald green marbled bar was striking, yet inviting with plush velvet seating. While bartenders busily dished out signature cocktails, we checked out the golden shelves stocked with interesting spirits behind them. For those who prefer relaxed dinners, the seating is comfortable, nearly inviting us in for a sinful meal.

The KOKO Suite — designed for private gatherings was awe-inspiring too, complete with a grand dining table, a dedicated bar and the highlight, a dome with a stunning hand-painted Chinese-inspired mural that enveloped the space in its grandeur. We settled in to start our meal with a host of dim sum, starting with the truffle, water chestnut, sweet pea dumplings — creamy, comforting and steaming hot. The Lobster & caviar dumpling is what we’d recommend to our seafood aficionados, complete with rich umami flavours that were incredibly enjoyable. All dim sum were served with an assortment of five different sauces, aside from light soy.

We paired our dim sum with the Agave Nest, a Mescal, Umeshu and Bianco Vermouth-based cocktail, served in a bowl that looked, quite literally, like a nest, topped with a white chocolate egg. We broke the ‘egg’ open to find a yolk-like incredibly zingy mango-based sauce that we mixed into the drink for an added zing. For those who wince at the thought of a salad, the Som Tum is sure to impress with its layered, slightly sweet vinaigrette. From the small plates, the Lantern chicken stood out, an option that would pair well with any mains. For the peckish, we’d recommend the wholesome Ho Fan noodles, tossed in bell peppers, onion and a host of sauces.

Dessert was a luxurious affair too. We called for The Forbidden fruit, and out came a platter with orange-shaped dessert balls, placed on chocolate crumble. We broke into the fruit to reveal the chocolate and pistachio sable, further encased in orange and dark chocolate mousse complete with candied orange — the dessert of our dreams.

Rs 3,500 for two. At Hitec City.

(Story by Jagruthi Maddela)