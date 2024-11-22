Hyderabad’s hidden gem: Comfort, creativity, and nostalgic flavours in every sip and bite

NESTLED IN A cosy corner of Jubilee Hills , Mikro — Neighbourhood Café is the perfect spot for your regular coffee and snack fix. This minimalist and rustic space is adorned with architecture and design texts, creating an inviting atmosphere. With indoor plants at every turn, Mikro induces a sense of comfort for anyone who walks through its doors.

To explore their coffee offerings, we tried the Flat white, Americano, and Cappuccino. While the coffee beans were decent, the preparation left us a bit puzzled. For noncoffee options, we opted for the Peach iced tea, which boasted a strong peach flavour complemented by a subtle hint of tea.

Moving on to the food, we ordered the Scallion and cream cheese bagel, Bun omelette, and Hazelnut open toast. The scallion and cream cheese bagel was perfectly toasted, serving as an ideal carrier for its filling. The warm cream cheese melted smoothly on our tongues, while the scallions added a delightful herby touch to this classic pairing. The hazelnut open toast, generously sprinkled with nuts, reminded us of the comforting taste of a Nutella sandwich. To evoke a sense of nostalgia, the bun omelette was a simple yet satisfying dish that felt like home.