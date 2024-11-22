This new restaurant in Hyderabad brings together the best of European and Asian cuisines, in a stunning ambience

Our culinary journey began with the exquisite Nasu ni niniku (gyoza) — delicate dumplings unexpectedly filled with roasted aubergine (brinjal), chilli, spring onion, and ginger. This delightful surprise set the perfect tone for the meal. Next came the Rock corn tempura, a dream come true for corn enthusiasts. It was a deep-fried snack paired with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, and negi. Since Asian delicacies graced the menu, we couldn’t resist the Spicy asparagus tempura sushi. Each piece was a revelation — perfectly crunchy, bursting with flavours, exactly how we expected it to be. From the continental menu, the Juicy shrooms stole the show — a Turkish pide, beautifully boat-shaped and baked to perfection, topped with wild mushrooms, truffle mayo, and fiery sauces. It felt like relishing a pizza but with a unique twist to its shape. The Cheesy mushroom pasta delighted with penne, infused with wild mushrooms, cream, cheese, and a hint of truffle oil, delivering indulgence in every bite.

What truly sets this place apart are the live counters, including a sushi station and a Teppanyaki counter where chefs prepare fresh, hot dishes right before your eyes. Teppanyaki, a Japanese speciality of meat, fish, and vegetables cooked on a hot steel plate, was expertly crafted with spices and sauces. We paired it with Koshibuki Fried Rice, freshly made with vegetables.

For dessert, the Chocolate volcano was a decadent treat — a Valrhona chocolate ball filled with hot brownie, warm chocolate sauce, and vanilla ice cream. We also opted for signature cocktails like the Deja brew, a unique blend of vodka, coconut cardamom milk, matcha liqueur, and pineapple juice, as well as the refreshing Hosha mocktail, made with almond milk, rose syrup, and cardamom fennel syrup. It was an utterly satisfying experience.

INR 2,000 upwards for two. At HITEC City.