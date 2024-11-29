Enjoy authentic Hyderabadi flavours and decadent desserts with an essence of home

Who wouldn't love a place which serves food with the flavours you remember from the bustling streets around the country? This week, we had the pleasure of visiting Kritaa Nagar, a captivating restaurant nestled in the Financial District. As we approached, we were welcomed by an intricately designed wooden door adorned with lotus motifs, symbolising a profound connection to Indian culture.

Stepping inside, the place resonates with historical significance, enhanced by vibrant murals depicting scenes from the Satya Yuga, an era celebrated for its harmony and virtue. These serene images contribute to a calming ambience that enveloped us throughout our dining experience. The warm lighting and rustic décor transported us back to our grandmother’s home, creating a cosy environment perfect for family gatherings and special occasions.

For starters, we indulged in Mutton marag, a quintessential Hyderabadi dish. The meat was remarkably tender, and the blend of spices combined with the creamy soup was nothing short of delightful. Next, we explored the seafood offerings with Ellipayakaram fish, which was beautifully tender and seasoned with a dry rub of chili and garlic, adding a local twist to the dish.

We also sampled Gongura paneer, featuring the tanginess of gongura leaves that provided a refreshing contrast to the meal. To further diversify our palate, we ordered Kalmi kebab, boneless chicken thighs marinated in a mix of spices and yogurt, enhanced by a zesty touch of lime. The smoky char from the tandoor enriched the meat, which was paired with mint chutney and onion rings. Additionally, we tried Chennurkodi pulao and their Kondareddy veyinchina mamsam.