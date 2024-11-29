For stunning sunset views and evening munchies, check out this Hyderabad rooftop eatery’s Golden Hour menu

With the days getting shorter and the nights getting longer, we veer towards spending time outdoors as the winter sun envelops us in a warm embrace. We especially love that eateries across Hyderabad a get decked up for the festive season, letting us revel in the nippy weather. his week, we were pleasantly surprised to find an eatery that celebrates this time of the year with a special menu.

Zindagi — Sky Bar & Kitchen is known for its cocktails and bar food primarily, alongside the breathtaking rooftop ambience. Walking into the space in the early evening gave us a completely different perspective of the space, while it glistened in the golden evening sun. The newly launched, and aptly named Golden Hour menu at the eatery is ideal for post-work catch-ups, over coffee and some quick bites including sandwiches, toasts, and desserts.

We called for a warm pot of the Hibiscus green tea, and the Veggie bloom from the selection of croissants. The Veggie bloom was flaky, with fresh veggies like cherry tomatoes, broccoli and micro greens adding a burst of flavour in every bite. The avocado toast was fresh, with delicious guacamole on sourdough and a drizzle of olive oil.

The menu also consists of some indulgent options, like the pav bhaji, served with fried chillies, finely chopped onion and buttered pav. The perfect choice for the 6 pm cravings, and a must-try at the eatery. Craving a sandwich? We’d recommend the old-school club sandwich that can be shared between two easily.

The beverage menu consists of a selection of coffees, boba, green teas, iced teas and milkshakes. We were recommended the Belgian chocolate — a decadent shake that was creamy, incredibly chocolatey and paired well with the spicy finger foods on the table. For foodies whose sweet tooth isn’t easily satisfied, the cinnamon apple crumble waffle would be an ideal choice. Complete with bits of crunchy apple over freshly made waffles, this dessert was a winner.

Rs 1,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.