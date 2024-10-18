This Hyderabad brewery takes you around the world with its extensive menu

Upon entering, we caught sight of the live stage with a microbrewery set up in the backdrop. The general ambience leans towards an industrial looking décor with bronze accents running throughout the space.

Seated on the second floor overlooking the dance floor, we explored the extensive menu to decide on our dishes. For appetisers, we chose a selection of Indian, continental and Asian dishes: Barley salad, Almond lamb paya shorba, Oven-grilled adana kebab, Flattened poha strips chicken, Mushroom on khari, Pot roast murgh seekh kebab and Tahu cheese dumplings.

While all the dishes delivered consistent flavours, the Flattened poha strips chicken and Mushroom on khari stood out for their innovative concepts. The chicken strips, coated in flattened poha and fried to perfection, were tender and flavourful, enhanced by a touch of Cajun seasoning and a spicy aioli. No chicken dish is complete without fries, and here, the thin, crispy fries complemented the meal beautifully.

The Mushroom on khari was a delightful surprise, featuring a savoury mushroom mixture atop a fusion of khari and French pastry. The tender mushrooms paired beautifully with the light, crispy khari pastry, creating an innovative dish that was both comforting and sophisticated. A subtle kick from a sliver of creamy sauce elevated the flavours. For the drinks, we tried the Purple lipstick which is a signature cocktail with a fruity berry taste with a gin base.

We continued this journey with the main course. The Coastal moilee fish curry was a preparation of river sole fish in a coconut curry with brown rice. The curry was infused with aromatic spices and herbs, creating a harmonious blend. The creamy coconut sauce enveloped the fish, enhancing its natural sweetness. Served alongside a generous portion of grainy brown rice, the dish offered a wholesome package of flavours and textures.

A decadent dessert, You pull me up, promises to be a highlight of any meal. Every layer of chocolate cake is generously complemented by a velvety mascarpone cheese mousse, adding a creamy texture that balances the sweetness of the chocolate. The accompanying dessert was the Chocolate volcano which was a quintessential chocolate lava cake paired with vanilla ice-cream which was a great note to end the meal on.

INR 1,500 for two. At Jubliee Hills.

— Anshula Dhulekar