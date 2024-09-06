Chubby Cho is adding their innovative techniques to familiar dishes

Chubby Cho, Hyderabad’s five-year-old pan-Asian restaurant, located in Jubilee Hills, is introducing a new menu to add flair to their familiar charm. The introduction of the new menu reflects the booming pan-Asian food scene in the city, and the dishes cater to the more developed tastes of oriental food.

Upon entering, we were greeted by an ambience that transported us to the streets of Japan. The Shoji doors, with the wooden frames and the translucent sheets of paper, add comfort and intimacy to the space. The stone-clad floors, along with the colourful Japanese art panels, set the tone for the culinary journey that awaits us.

We began with Korean fried chicken bites and the Prawn tempura sushi. The chicken was perfectly fried and coated with a creamy spicy sauce as opposed to the general sticky sauce used for Korean fried chicken. The prawn tempura sushi highlighted the prawn as the star of the dish, and paired with the restaurant’s newly introduced blue rice, it was a delight to eat. The subtle fishy taste of the seafood was complemented by the spicy mayo drizzle on top. We were also served a Melon bubble tea which had popping boba and a refreshing taste.