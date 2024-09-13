Festive special: Visit these restaurants and eateries in Hyderabad for a fantastic Onam sadhya

Happy indulgence

With Onam upon us, it’s the perfect time to immerse in festive joy and indulge in the rich, traditional flavours of an exquisite Onam sadhya. For those looking to elevate the celebration through a culinary feast, VIVA at Vivanta, Hyderabad, invites you to experience the best of this cherished tradition. Treat yourself to a delightful spread featuring classics like sharkara varatti, olan, parippu curry, ulli theeyal, varutharacha sambar, and the decadent ada pradaman. What are you waiting for? Head over and revel in the festive flavours! Enjoy live music and engaging activities, making it a fun-filled experience for the whole family.

Rs 2,400 per head. September 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Begumpet.