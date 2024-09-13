Festive special: Visit these restaurants and eateries in Hyderabad for a fantastic Onam sadhya

The festive season is upon us and we couldn't be more excited. As we prepare to celebrate Onam with our loved ones, our hearts are filled with joy. This cherished festival holds great significance in Kerala and marks the beginning of the annual harvest season in southern India. Onam is a celebration of vibrant customs. A key highlight is the traditional Onam sadhya feast. To be part of this joyous celebration, we’ve listed top hotels and local restaurants offering a special Onam sadhya. Don’t miss out!
Happy indulgence
With Onam upon us, it’s the perfect time to immerse in festive joy and indulge in the rich, traditional flavours of an exquisite Onam sadhya. For those looking to elevate the celebration through a culinary feast, VIVA at Vivanta, Hyderabad, invites you to experience the best of this cherished tradition. Treat yourself to a delightful spread featuring classics like sharkara varatti, olan, parippu curry, ulli theeyal, varutharacha sambar, and the decadent ada pradaman. What are you waiting for? Head over and revel in the festive flavours! Enjoy live music and engaging activities, making it a fun-filled experience for the whole family.
Rs 2,400 per head. September 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Begumpet.
Joyful bites
Experience the joy of Onam at The Dining Room, Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, with a delightful Onam sadhya lunch that captures the essence of Kerala’s beloved festival. Indulge in an array of traditional dishes reflecting the rich heritage and flavours of the region. Whether you’re from Kerala or simply a lover of festive cuisine, this feast promises to transport you to the heart of the celebration. Gather your family and friends to enjoy the vibrant traditions, live music, and the warmth of Onam at this exquisite culinary haven.
Rs 1,499+ per head. September 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Banjara Hills.
Soul of Kerala
During Onam, the sadhya transforms into a culinary celebration, with each dish crafted from fresh, local ingredients. Experience this spread at Aroma of Dakshin, typically beginning with rice served alongside a variety of side dishes, along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The tradition is not just about food; there will be a lot od regional live music to make your festive season memorable.
Rs 899 for Veg and Rs 1,299 for Non-Veg, September 14 – 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Khajaguda.
Festival delights
Celebrate the vibrant festival of Onam with PonnONAM, hosted by Malabari’s The Kerala Kitchen. Indulge in a meticulously prepared elaborate sadhya, featuring over 20 traditional dishes. To enjoy Kerala through it’s culture, culinary traditions, folk music and live performances, embrace this fabulous festive experience.
Rs 599, September 14, 11 am onwards. At Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli.
Scrumptious sadhya
Onam sadhya, a culinary tradition featuring around 26 items, including rice, curries, and desserts, symbolises abundance and unity. Crafted to perfection by the team at Aidu, each dish, from the creamy Avial to the sweet Payasam, reflects Kerala’s rich agricultural heritage and the festive spirit of Onam. Experience the tradition through a unique approach at this restaurant.
Rs 749, On till September 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Jubliee Hills.
A delectable fare
Festivals are a great breather from your work routine and serve as a reminder to unwind and experience moments of communal togetherness. As families gather to partake in the Onam sadhya, Kismath Kerala Restaurant is offering 30 delicious preparations, including the beloved Payasam, ensuring that there is something for everyone.
Rs 550 for takeaway, Rs 500 for dine in. September 15. At Gachibowli.