This food joint in Hyderabad is great for live music, crafted coffees and multi-cuisine treats

Working professionals have a myriad eateries to choose from to spend their weekends, without having to worry about strict budgets. Go back a few years, and you may remember excitedly making plans with your college friends to explore a neighbourhood eatery. The charm and thrill of making the best out of your pocket money while still having a good time is simply unmatched.
This week, we discovered A’mano café at Vanasthalipuram that reminded us of our early café hopping days the minute we stepped in. The place was packed with excited collegegoers and youngsters who made the space come alive.
One corner was dedicated to a mural of the legends of hip hop, while simultaneously featuring a vintage poster of Pawan Kalyan, an actor whose fandom goes beyond his movies. The space also featured a sprawling coffee bar where we spotted various colourful mocktails being prepared. A tiny live music stage set the mood for the evenings, when upcoming artists walk in to showcase their musical prowess.
Starting off, we ordered the Hazelnut cappuccino, a well-brewed beverage that had the right balance of flavours. We paired this with the crispy onion rings served on a bed of shredded veggies. As far as finger foods go, the choice was satisfying. The menu featured a host of Indian and continental mains, burgers, pastas, pizzas, sandwiches and even platters for big groups.
We tried the Chicken 65, a crowd favourite at the joint. While it was a tad oily, the flavours were absolutely on-point for those who prefer their appetisers with a kick of spice. Garnished with stirfried green chillies, the dish was decently portioned.
The Butter chicken ghee rice combo rice bowl served with an onion salad is sure to impress with its nofrills presentation and flavour profile. The portion size was especially impressive, and could make a complete dish in itself. We picked a classic Walnut brownie for our dessert, which completely satisfied our sweet tooth.
Rs 1,500 for two. At Vanasthalipuram.