This food joint in Hyderabad is great for live music, crafted coffees and multi-cuisine treats

Working professionals have a myriad eateries to choose from to spend their weekends, without having to worry about strict budgets. Go back a few years, and you may remember excitedly making plans with your college friends to explore a neighbourhood eatery. The charm and thrill of making the best out of your pocket money while still having a good time is simply unmatched.

This week, we discovered A’mano café at Vanasthalipuram that reminded us of our early café hopping days the minute we stepped in. The place was packed with excited collegegoers and youngsters who made the space come alive.

One corner was dedicated to a mural of the legends of hip hop, while simultaneously featuring a vintage poster of Pawan Kalyan, an actor whose fandom goes beyond his movies. The space also featured a sprawling coffee bar where we spotted various colourful mocktails being prepared. A tiny live music stage set the mood for the evenings, when upcoming artists walk in to showcase their musical prowess.