The spicy dhaba-style fare at this new spot in Madhapur is sure to impress

Hyderabad's food scene has been brimming with activity over the last few years, offering the best of world cuisine right in our neighbourhoods. Amid the hundreds of new spots offering everything from authentic South Indian fare to gourmet feasts, our hearts, sometimes, crave for fuss-free, spicy Indian food that satisfies our cravings.

This week, we discovered one such spot that packs a spicy punch. Namastae — The Indian Kitchen at the newly opened Stae Hotels in Madhapur was a quiet respite from the busy streets outdoors filled with young corporate professionals.

Seemingly minimal at the outset, we found some corners decorated with wonderful art reminiscent of daily life in the subcontinent. The two-toned space let the food to be in focus, with plush royal blue seating that allowed for hours of banter with family and friends.

We called for the Thai basil chicken from the appetisers section first. Tossed in scallions, sesame seeds and a delicious semi-gravy spice mix, the dish was a delectable start to our meal. Next, we tried the BBQ murg tikka served with pickled onions, generously garnished with coriander. The smokey appetiser was another satisfying option, and didn’t shy away from bold seasonings.