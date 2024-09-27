This new café in Karkhana serves everything from all-day breakfast to delicious rice bowls

A welcome trend we have been observing in Hyderabad, is the resurgence of friendly neighbourhood cafés and eateries springing across various parts of the city, to cater to local patrons. Be in the Fifth Avenue of Sainikpuri, once a quaint neighbourhood that now hosts some of the most relaxing eateries in town, or the popping café scene at Nagole that ensures you get your specialty coffee fix in minutes, neighbourhood eateries are here to stay. If you reside around Karkhana, we’re happy to report that the locality now hosts a swanky new café serving delicious breakfast platters and coffees.
Nueve Café, much like its name, brings a breath of fresh air into the neighbourhood with its contemporary setting. The seating is divided into two sections. One, overlooking the coffee station, with relaxed low-couch seating ideal for long catchups. Indoors, the space is done up beautifully with terrazzo marble-tables, rattan pendant lamps and a car pet of shrubbery. We chose the couch seating and got started with our meal, starting with the Chicken cheese omelette platter from their all-day breakfast menu. Served with sautéed vegetables, cut fruits and buttered brioche toast, the platter was wholesome with a generous serving size. The omelette was fluffy and mildly spiced. We paired this with a tart Cranberry cold brew from the coffee menu, consisting of coffees made of single origin Indian raised coffee.
The Masala egg French toast, also from the breakfast menu, was a highly interesting take on the dish, elevating the humble egg-toast to a gourmet standard. Garnished with cheese, and served with potato chips on the side, we’d highly recommend this dish if you like savoury French toasts. From the appetisers, we picked the Tempura fish made with the Vietnamese Basa, served with Sriracha Mayonnaise, Asian slaw and burnt lemon. The menu also had other interesting options like the Fried chicken, croquettes, and a variety of French fries.
We paired our appetisers with the Mixed berry mojito served in a wine glass. Without being overly tart, the beautiful magenta drink paired well with all the dishes served.
Mains consisted of a host of rice bowls, pastas, sandwiches, thin crust pizzas and more. We were recommended the Peri peri bowl that had a well-balanced mix of greens, vegetables, protein (with choice of chicken paneer or prawns) and Pilaf rice. The herbed rice was incredibly flavourful and paired well with the chicken. The bowl was wholesome, with a big enough portion to share. If you’re someone whose meal can’t end without something sweet, you could try the Custard fruit bowl at Nueve.
Rs 1,000 for two. At Karkhana.