This new café in Karkhana serves everything from all-day breakfast to delicious rice bowls

The Masala egg French toast, also from the breakfast menu, was a highly interesting take on the dish, elevating the humble egg-toast to a gourmet standard. Garnished with cheese, and served with potato chips on the side, we’d highly recommend this dish if you like savoury French toasts. From the appetisers, we picked the Tempura fish made with the Vietnamese Basa, served with Sriracha Mayonnaise, Asian slaw and burnt lemon. The menu also had other interesting options like the Fried chicken, croquettes, and a variety of French fries.

We paired our appetisers with the Mixed berry mojito served in a wine glass. Without being overly tart, the beautiful magenta drink paired well with all the dishes served.

Mains consisted of a host of rice bowls, pastas, sandwiches, thin crust pizzas and more. We were recommended the Peri peri bowl that had a well-balanced mix of greens, vegetables, protein (with choice of chicken paneer or prawns) and Pilaf rice. The herbed rice was incredibly flavourful and paired well with the chicken. The bowl was wholesome, with a big enough portion to share. If you’re someone whose meal can’t end without something sweet, you could try the Custard fruit bowl at Nueve.

Rs 1,000 for two. At Karkhana.