Pousada Kitchen serves multi-cuisine and authentic Goan fare at their marine themed restaurant

Bright nautical inspired interiors welcomed us in as we stepped into Pousada Kitchen — Hyderabad’s latest haunt, serving a multi-cuisine menu which specialises in authentic Goan fare. Taking a seat, we found ourselves nearly teleported into cosy little home stays in the placid coastland. Pousada Kitchen, we were told, means a boutique restaurant in Portuguese.

Goan themed interiors

First, a round of mocktails was brought in. The Pineapple Coconut Mockarita made with fresh pineapple juice and coconut cream was as refreshing as it gets. We were then taken on a culinary trip across Goa, starting with slices of deep fried King Fish marinated in a mélange of rustic spices. Steamed Baos filled with Cafreal Chicken were brought in next, presented like a platter of sliders. The Cafreal filling reminded us of savorous home-style Goan food, prompting us to go in for a second bite excitedly. “The spices we use are all specially brought in from Goa, including Kokum and other prime ingredients to retain authenticity of the cuisine,” says Shreya Seth, founder of Pousada Kitchen. Interestingly, the décor at the eatery is sourced from local artists and NGOs local to Goa as well.

King Fish

Pineapple Coconut Mockarita

Next, a hearty bowl of Ros Omelette filled with a flavourful Xacuti Chicken gravy was brought in. The quintessentially Goan street food brought back a flood of fond memories of many a vacation spent meandering through the calm bylanes of South Goa. The cherry on top? Fresh-out-of-the-oven Goan Poee that literally crumbled into our fingers as we held it.

The star of the show arrived soon after, a slice of Bebinca. Served warm alongside a cookie crumble and ice cream, the classic Goan dessert was comforting enough to make weary hearts sing.

Rs 1,000 for two.

At Kokapet.