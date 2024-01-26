Olive Bistro & Bar launches a revamped menu with scrumptious yet light options

Charming interiors boasted of character in every nook welcomed us as we stepped inside Olive Bistro & Bar on a calm evening. We grabbed a seat by the glazed walls to soak in the gorgeous lake view that elevated our dining experience tenfold.

Starting off, we sipped on some tart Kiwi Apple Delight that kept us company throughout the meal. Sweet Pots, a roasted sweet potato based dish topped with guacamole, feta and nuts arrived first. The comforting sweet potato was perfectly balanced with light guacamole, while walnuts and chilli flakes added an interesting texture to each mildly sweet bite. The Korean Fried Chicken is a must-try from the menu for those who love Asian flavours.

Burrata Pizza

From the Char-grills menu, we tried the Cottage Cheese Su Piatto and couldn’t resist devouring it. Melt-in the-mouth grilled cottage cheese marinated in Tunisian harissa served alongside couscous made hardcore meat eaters at the table pause and take notice. “We have made tweaks and additions to our new menu to cater to health-conscious diners who have varied dietary preferences and challenges. We’ve included vegan and gluten-free options while maintaining an ingredient-first approach to our dishes,” says Jyotika Malik, chef at Olive Bistro.

Chicken Salad Tartine Toast

Soon, it was time for the main course and in came a portion of the vegetarian Papillote, wrapped in parchment paper. Piping hot sautéed vegetables, risotto rice in herb sauce and generous chunks of mozzarella spelt comfort with every bite on the pleasantly chilly evening. Slices of Burrata Pizza topped with artichoke, pesto and arugula leaves rendered a certain lightness to the meal. For dessert, we had the Warm Chocolate Almond, a Callebaut-based chocolate cake topped with finely sliced almond flakes served warm alongside ice cream. The mildly sweet dessert made us reach out for more. As classic dessert connoisseurs, we had to end our meal with Olive Bistro’s signature Tiramisu which never disappoints.

Rs 2,800 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.