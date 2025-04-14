Feast on this mango menu which transported us to a tropical haven

Summer and beaches go hand- in-hand: warm sand under your feet, the sun on your skin, and waves rolling in. Add a cold, fruity drink and some tasty treats, and you’ve got the perfect escape.That’s exactly what we found at Lillies – The Boho Café, overlooking Durgam Cheruvu. Step through a macramé curtain, and you’ll feel like you’ve landed in Bali. Dreamcatchers sway overhead, and colourful wall art bring a playful vibe. Rattan chairs and tables complete the laid-back look.
The relaxed vibe made us sit back as we were presented with our first drink from the new mango menu. The Mango frappe was thick and creamy, topped with whipped cream, mango chunks, and pomegranate seeds. A scoop of vanilla ice cream added just the right chill, bringing out mango’s natural tang.
Next up was the Mango French toast. Picture fluffy brioche stuffed with mango purée, drizzled with honey, and served with a hedgehog-cut mango that fans out like a little sunburst.
Then came the Aamras croissant. Flaky, buttery pastry meets sweet mango purée. It was crisp on the outside and gooey inside, the kind of combo that makes you close your eyes with the first bite. On slicing through the toast, the puree oozed out, making the bite a juicy delight.
What is a tropical treat without some coconut? The mango smoothie bowl served in a coconut shell, was beautifully garnished with granola, cut bananas and mangoes. The coconut milk gave the mixture a perfectly creamy mouthfeel.
The Mango chia pudding arrived next. Layers of granola, mango purée, and slimy chia coconut mix made it a textural treat. Crunchy, creamy, and fruity all at once.
To wash it down, we sampled two drinks — Mango matcha and Mango latte. The matcha drink had that grassy note- cutting through the sweetness, while the latte came in three layers — mango, milk, and espresso. The bitterness of the coffee did not get overpowered by the sweetness of mango, giving the drink a natural harmony.
Swaying to Bachata, we wrapped up with Mango waffles. Thin, crispy, heart-shaped waffles topped with mango slices and aamras. They were light and fun — the perfect ending to our mango marathon.
INR 1,300 for two. At Nandi Hills.