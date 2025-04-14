Feast on this mango menu which transported us to a tropical haven

Summer and beaches go hand- in-hand: warm sand under your feet, the sun on your skin, and waves rolling in. Add a cold, fruity drink and some tasty treats, and you’ve got the perfect escape.That’s exactly what we found at Lillies – The Boho Café, overlooking Durgam Cheruvu. Step through a macramé curtain, and you’ll feel like you’ve landed in Bali. Dreamcatchers sway overhead, and colourful wall art bring a playful vibe. Rattan chairs and tables complete the laid-back look.

The relaxed vibe made us sit back as we were presented with our first drink from the new mango menu. The Mango frappe was thick and creamy, topped with whipped cream, mango chunks, and pomegranate seeds. A scoop of vanilla ice cream added just the right chill, bringing out mango’s natural tang.