This eatery’s new dishes are full of bold flavours and creative twists

For dessert, we tried two variations of Tres leches — the Pistachio and the Biscoff. Both were incredibly creamy and decadent, with distinct flavour experiences. The Pistachio tres leches packed a nutty punch, infusing every bite with rich, pistachio goodness. In contrast, the Biscoff tres leches offered a more subtle flavour, with the caramelised taste of Biscoff gently sweetening the milk-soaked cake. Both desserts were indulgent, moist, and perfectly balanced.

Overall, the meal was a harmonious balance of bold and comforting flavours, with each dish complementing the next in an exciting and delicious journey.

₹1,000 for two.

At Madhapur.