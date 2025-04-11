This eatery’s new dishes are full of bold flavours and creative twists

In recent years, the world of vegetarian cuisine has undergone a delightful transformation, embracing bold flavours and innovative combinations that go far beyond classic dishes. This modern take on vegetarian dining brings together diverse influences, adding contemporary twists to traditional flavours and giving plant-based dishes a whole new identity. During a recent visit to Sorrel, we had the pleasure of experiencing some of their new fusion dishes, each one combining the best of both worlds in a truly unique way. The meal began with a Water melon mojito, which set the tone with its burst of vibrant flavours. The watermelon provided a refreshing zing, making it the perfect drink to prepare the palate for the courses to come. Light, bubbly, and incredibly refreshing, it was an ideal opener.
Next came the Veggie cream cheese sushi, a delightful twist on traditional sushi. The rolls were creamy, thanks to the generous layer of cream cheese, with a satisfying crunch from the rice and the peppers inside. The combination of textures made it a mouthful of veggie goodness — light yet satisfying. The creaminess of the cheese paired perfectly with the crunch, offering a beautiful balance of flavours that were both fresh and fulfilling. It was a veggie-packed sushi roll that was as enjoyable as it was unique. The Cottage cheese fingers followed, and they were an absolute treat. With a spicy, crispy coating that provided an irresistible crunch with every bite, these fingers housed a soft, tender interior of paneer that melted in your mouth. A subtle hint of Chinese-inspired flavours added an intriguing depth to the dish, making it a wonderfully flavourful and satisfying experience.
For dessert, we tried two variations of Tres leches — the Pistachio and the Biscoff. Both were incredibly creamy and decadent, with distinct flavour experiences. The Pistachio tres leches packed a nutty punch, infusing every bite with rich, pistachio goodness. In contrast, the Biscoff tres leches offered a more subtle flavour, with the caramelised taste of Biscoff gently sweetening the milk-soaked cake. Both desserts were indulgent, moist, and perfectly balanced.
Overall, the meal was a harmonious balance of bold and comforting flavours, with each dish complementing the next in an exciting and delicious journey.
₹1,000 for two.
At Madhapur.