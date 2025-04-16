Hyderabad's new pan-Asian restaurant that will delight your tastebuds

Indulging inoriental flavours is nothing short of a sensory celebration. With its medley of sweet, spicy, tangy, and umami notes, this particular group of cuisines orchestrates a flavourful combination that delights the palate. It’s little wonder that food lovers are ever-eager to explore its irresistible charm. Hyderabad’s culinary scene now has a new haven — Hiro pan-Asian Bar & Kitchen. With artfully presented dishes, exotic cocktails, and an inviting ambience, this elegant eatery impressed us from the very first bite.

The moment we stepped in, it felt like entering a different world, sophisticated, vibrant, and thoughtfully designed. The ambience strikes you instantly, with a rich red palette that exudes warmth and energy. Rooted in many Asian cultures, red stands for luck, joy, and celebration, making it a fitting choice for a space like this one. Gorgeous chandeliers dangle overhead, casting a soft golden glow that elevates the mood as evening sets in. An exotic, well-stocked bar adds a touch of glamour, while the floor-to-ceiling glass wall connects the indoors with the buzz outside without compromising the intimate vibe. We found ourselves a plush seat, soaking in the atmosphere and eagerly looking forward to beginning our culinary journey.