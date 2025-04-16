Hyderabad's new pan-Asian restaurant that will delight your tastebuds

Indulging inoriental flavours is nothing short of a sensory celebration. With its medley of sweet, spicy, tangy, and umami notes, this particular group of cuisines orchestrates a flavourful combination that delights the palate. It’s little wonder that food lovers are ever-eager to explore its irresistible charm. Hyderabad’s culinary scene now has a new haven — Hiro pan-Asian Bar & Kitchen. With artfully presented dishes, exotic cocktails, and an inviting ambience, this elegant eatery impressed us from the very first bite.
The moment we stepped in, it felt like entering a different world, sophisticated, vibrant, and thoughtfully designed. The ambience strikes you instantly, with a rich red palette that exudes warmth and energy. Rooted in many Asian cultures, red stands for luck, joy, and celebration, making it a fitting choice for a space like this one. Gorgeous chandeliers dangle overhead, casting a soft golden glow that elevates the mood as evening sets in. An exotic, well-stocked bar adds a touch of glamour, while the floor-to-ceiling glass wall connects the indoors with the buzz outside without compromising the intimate vibe. We found ourselves a plush seat, soaking in the atmosphere and eagerly looking forward to beginning our culinary journey.
We tasted the Malaysian pie tee, a delightful treat that instantly won us over. These delicate,crispy pastry cups cradled a savoury mix of tender chicken, topped with a zingy chilli sauce that added just the right punch. Next came the Tofu carpaccio, a visual and gastronomic delight. Silken chunks of fresh tofu were artfully arranged with a luscious, flavour-packed sauce. The tofu was so delicate, it practically melted on the plate; fresh, clean, and utterly satisfying. Then, we called for the Japanese Yakitori chicken. Skewered to perfection, each tender piece was grilled properly, and glazed with a rich, savoury-sweet sauce. For those unfamiliar, yakitori refers to grilled chicken in Japanese, specifically these bite-sized pieces threaded onto skewers.
The menu also presents a selection of Pan-Asian favourites like Dragon roll sushi, an elegant offering topped with thin avocado slices that added a good finish to the dish. Up next was the Japanese pizza, Okonomiyaki — a savoury pancake made with shredded cabbage and an array of colourful vegetables. Topped with a variety of ing redients, it was hearty and wholesome, exuding the kind of warmth and familiarity that instantly makes you feel at home. Among other surprises was the Basil chicken dim sum. Wrapped in a soft, delicate dumpling skin, the filling was bursting with juicy chicken and the gentle aroma of basil. To round off the meal, we indulged in Halo Halo, a much - loved cold dessert from the Philippines. This version came with a tropical coconut twist, offering a refreshing and sweet finale that perfectly balanced the rich savoury courses before it. If you ever visit this restaurant, do try their drinks including Bangkok bourbon blaze, a fancy drink served in a wooden boat and many other things that’ll take your breath away.
Rs 2,000 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.
