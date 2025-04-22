This Hyderabad restaurant’s mango menu blends nostalgia with indulgence

What’s a more perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon than indulging in a meal that evokes the glow of summer and the warmth of home? At Gaurang’s Kitchen, nestled within a charming, sun-drenched frontyard, we entered wanting to try the seasonal mango menu that celebrated nostalgia with every bite.

As we took our seats on the low, cosy floor arrangements, the setting immediately transported us to leisurely afternoons of family gatherings, where food was slow, soulful, and savoured. We began the tasting with a refreshing Mango salad — creamy chunks of mango paired effortlessly with buttery avocado, cucumber, and bell peppers that added just the right amount of crunch and freshness.