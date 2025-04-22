This Hyderabad restaurant’s mango menu blends nostalgia with indulgence

What’s a more perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon than indulging in a meal that evokes the glow of summer and the warmth of home? At Gaurang’s Kitchen, nestled within a charming, sun-drenched frontyard, we entered wanting to try the seasonal mango menu that celebrated nostalgia with every bite.
As we took our seats on the low, cosy floor arrangements, the setting immediately transported us to leisurely afternoons of family gatherings, where food was slow, soulful, and savoured. We began the tasting with a refreshing Mango salad — creamy chunks of mango paired effortlessly with buttery avocado, cucumber, and bell peppers that added just the right amount of crunch and freshness.
Next came the Mango shrikhand, silky smooth and decadently rich, yet delicately balanced without an overpowering sweetness. It melted on the tongue, setting the tone for a sweet journey ahead. The Mango mastani was an indulgent delight — a thick mango milkshake crowned with mango ice cream, layers of mango pulp, cream, and crunchy bits of dry fruits adding texture and surprise in every sip.
Of course, no mango-themed menu would be complete without the timeless classic: Aamras puri. A staple in Indian households during the summer, this dish brought instant comfort. The aamras was velvety, rich, and indulgent, while the freshly fried puris served as the perfect companion to soak up every last drop of the aamras.
The desserts were nothing short of a celebration. The Mango mishti doi crême brûlée was a beautiful union of east and west — we cracked into its caramelised top to find a luscious, custard-like filling with the gentle tang of mishti doi. Meanwhile, the Mango baked yogurt surprised us with a hidden centre of gulkand, adding floral sweetness and a rosy twist to the otherwise creamy texture.
“People have become more conscious about sugar, so we’ve substituted it with jaggery, and tried adding a contemporary twist to classic favourites,” shares Meet Shah, the pastry chef behind these creations. Licking our spoons we didn’t just experience a meal but memories plated with care.
INR 2,000 for two. On till end of June. At Jubilee Hills.