This Hyderabad restaurant’s reimagined menu offers a heartwarming culinary escape

Housed within a charming bungalow that has been lovingly transformed into a serene dining haven, Sa.Ma offers a culinary experience steeped in nostalgia, nature, and nuanced flavours. As you step into the courtyard, gentle waters weave their way around old, towering trees and sunlight filters softly through the leaves, the atmosphere immediately invites you to slow down.
The new menu, inspired by heirloom recipes and grandmother’s cherished creations, pays homage to the kind of soulful cooking that lingers long after the last bite. Our meal began with thoughtfully crafted appetisers, starting with the Pathar ka gosht. A Hyderabadi classic, this dish was served on a sizzling rock, with tender mutton marinated in earthy spices that fell apart in our mouths. The accompanying salad of red radishes added a crunchy freshness and a slight pungency, while the pickled pineapple offered a sweet contrast that cut through the richness of the meat, making each bite balanced and memorable.
The Tandoori mushroom tikka followed, featuring button mushrooms marinated in a spiced yogurt blend and roasted to perfection. Each piece was smoky, juicy, and laced with flavour, complemented by charred tomatoes and capsicum. The mint chutney on the side lifted the dish with a refreshing zing, turning a simple vegetarian starter into a standout.
We then sampled the Subzi dahi ke kebab, which was unexpectedly delightful. With a delicate golden crust giving way to a creamy filling of curd, carrots, and onions, the kebab offered a harmony of textures — light, crisp, and velvety. Paired again with the mint chutney, this dish was subtly flavoured and deeply satisfying.
The highlight of the meal was undoubtedly Ammama’s tiffin — a nostalgic ode to home-style cooking, served in a traditional dabba. Inside, a generous spread awaited: mango pappu, chicken fry, roti pachadi, steamed rice, papad, and curd perugu annam topped with ghee. The mango pappu was thick and tangy, with chunks of raw mango offering bursts of tartness. The chicken was spiced just right, and the curd along with the rice was cooling and creamy — a comforting end to the savoury part of our meal. The roti pachadi and papad brought crunch and depth, completing the tiffin in the most heartwarming way.
To end, we savoured the Rose kalakand cannoli, a playful fusion dessert. The flaky cannoli shell contrasted beautifully with the soft, rose flavoured kalakand filling, leaving us with a final note of indulgent sweetness. As we rose from our table, full and content, Sa.Ma left us not just with a satisfied palate, but with a nourished soul.
INR 2,200 for two. At Film Nagar.