This Hyderabad restaurant’s reimagined menu offers a heartwarming culinary escape

The new menu, inspired by heirloom recipes and grandmother’s cherished creations, pays homage to the kind of soulful cooking that lingers long after the last bite. Our meal began with thoughtfully crafted appetisers, starting with the Pathar ka gosht. A Hyderabadi classic, this dish was served on a sizzling rock, with tender mutton marinated in earthy spices that fell apart in our mouths. The accompanying salad of red radishes added a crunchy freshness and a slight pungency, while the pickled pineapple offered a sweet contrast that cut through the richness of the meat, making each bite balanced and memorable.

The Tandoori mushroom tikka followed, featuring button mushrooms marinated in a spiced yogurt blend and roasted to perfection. Each piece was smoky, juicy, and laced with flavour, complemented by charred tomatoes and capsicum. The mint chutney on the side lifted the dish with a refreshing zing, turning a simple vegetarian starter into a standout.