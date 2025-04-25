This food festival in Hyderabad is a soulful homage to the capital’s street food legacy

There’s something ineffably nostalgic about Old Delhi’s food — a whiff of spices, the echo of qawwali in the air, and the comforting chaos of crowded lanes.
Held with regal flair and soulful ambience, the festival crafts an evocative culinary experience.
From the moment we stepped in, there was a sense of familiarity, from the scent of spices in the air to the sound of live music echoing softly. The setup with water running through in between the tables and the soft golden lighting along with gold décor, struck a balance between opulence and grace.
Our meal began with Mohabbat ka sharbat, a drink made with watermelon, milk, rose syrup, gond, and basil seeds. It was light, refreshing, and had a nice bite from the watermelon pieces and set the tone for what was to come. The Natraj dahi bhalla followed — soft bhallas soaked in curd, topped with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys. What stood out was the stuffed center of cashews and raisins, adding a bit of texture and sweetness to the dish.
We then moved to the heavier plates, starting with the Aslam butter chicken. This version leaned more towards a creamy, buttery profile rather than spicy. The meat was tender and soaked up the rich sauce well, especially when paired with reshmi rotis. The Haaji Mohamad fry chicken was a clear standout. Crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside and had just the right amount of seasoning and crunch, making it one of the most satisfying dishes of the day.
Next came the mains. The Mutton nihari, slow-cooked and full of depth, had meat that practically fell apart on the fork. Served with garlic naan, the dish delivered an explosion of subtle and layered flavours. The Achari biryani lived up to its name — tangy and full of bold flavours. The pickled spice blend added a sharp, distinct kick that lingered pleasantly.
To end the meal, we tried the Shahi tukda. The deep-fried bread slices soaked in sweetened milk were rich without being overly heavy. With a sprinkle of nuts on top, it was a satisfying finish to a hearty spread.
For anyone who’s ever walked the streets of old Delhi or wanted to, this experience brings that world a little closer.
Rs. 2,000 for two.
On till April 27. At Nanakramguda.
