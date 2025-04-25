This food festival in Hyderabad is a soulful homage to the capital’s street food legacy

There’s something ineffably nostalgic about Old Delhi’s food — a whiff of spices, the echo of qawwali in the air, and the comforting chaos of crowded lanes.

The Dilli-6 Food Festival at Tansen taps into that very emotion, offering a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant street food culture of the city

Held with regal flair and soulful ambience, the festival crafts an evocative culinary experience.

From the moment we stepped in, there was a sense of familiarity, from the scent of spices in the air to the sound of live music echoing softly. The setup with water running through in between the tables and the soft golden lighting along with gold décor, struck a balance between opulence and grace.

Our meal began with Mohabbat ka sharbat, a drink made with watermelon, milk, rose syrup, gond, and basil seeds. It was light, refreshing, and had a nice bite from the watermelon pieces and set the tone for what was to come. The Natraj dahi bhalla followed — soft bhallas soaked in curd, topped with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys. What stood out was the stuffed center of cashews and raisins, adding a bit of texture and sweetness to the dish.