Hyderabad

This well-known Hyderabad café expands its menu with cheesy pizzas and fresh mango desserts

The brand is stepping beyond coffee with a newly introduced pizza menu that pairs perfectly with their relaxed ambience
Veg Bonanza
Veg Bonanza
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Known for its strong brews, aesthetic interiors, and reliable work-friendly vibe, Third Wave Coffee has become an iconic name in the café scene across India. But this time, the brand is stepping beyond coffee with a newly introduced pizza menu that pairs perfectly with their relaxed ambience and evolving food offerings.

We dropped by to check out what the new menu had to offer, and it’s safe to say the café is making more than just good coffee

Mango cheesecake
Mango cheesecake

We started with the Veg bonanza — a classic combination of bell peppers, olives, and onions on a tangy tomato base. The cheese pull was impressive, and the fresh vegetables helped balance out the richness of the melted cheese. It’s a simple, satisfying pick for those who enjoy clean flavours. Next was the Mexican Paneer. The paneer was soft and well-spiced, tossed with the usual bell peppers, olives, and onions. The overall flavour leaned slightly smoky, with a gentle heat that worked well with the creamy texture of the paneer.

For the meat lovers, the Tandoori chicken pizza brought in bold flavour. The chicken had a smoky,

chargrilled taste, and the heat from jalapeños added a nice kick. The crust across all pizzas was thick, pillowy, and held its shape well — a solid base that didn’t go soggy.

Mango pudding
Mango pudding

Beyond the pizzas, the mango-themed desserts were a seasonal treat. The Mango cheesecake was rich yet airy, with a smooth filling and a buttery crust that crumbled just right. The Mango pudding was lighter with layers of mango, cream, and cake coming together in a dessert that felt refreshing and not overly sweet.

Whether you’re in for coffee, comfort food, or just dessert, this wholesome new menu brings a fresh and fun twist to the café experience.

Rs. 1000 for two.

At all outlets.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

Veg Bonanza
This Hyderabad restaurant’s reimagined menu offers a heartwarming culinary escape
cafe
pizza
mango

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com