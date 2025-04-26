This well-known Hyderabad café expands its menu with cheesy pizzas and fresh mango desserts

Known for its strong brews, aesthetic interiors, and reliable work-friendly vibe, Third Wave Coffee has become an iconic name in the café scene across India. But this time, the brand is stepping beyond coffee with a newly introduced pizza menu that pairs perfectly with their relaxed ambience and evolving food offerings.
We started with the Veg bonanza — a classic combination of bell peppers, olives, and onions on a tangy tomato base. The cheese pull was impressive, and the fresh vegetables helped balance out the richness of the melted cheese. It’s a simple, satisfying pick for those who enjoy clean flavours. Next was the Mexican Paneer. The paneer was soft and well-spiced, tossed with the usual bell peppers, olives, and onions. The overall flavour leaned slightly smoky, with a gentle heat that worked well with the creamy texture of the paneer.
For the meat lovers, the Tandoori chicken pizza brought in bold flavour. The chicken had a smoky,
chargrilled taste, and the heat from jalapeños added a nice kick. The crust across all pizzas was thick, pillowy, and held its shape well — a solid base that didn’t go soggy.
Beyond the pizzas, the mango-themed desserts were a seasonal treat. The Mango cheesecake was rich yet airy, with a smooth filling and a buttery crust that crumbled just right. The Mango pudding was lighter with layers of mango, cream, and cake coming together in a dessert that felt refreshing and not overly sweet.
Whether you’re in for coffee, comfort food, or just dessert, this wholesome new menu brings a fresh and fun twist to the café experience.
Rs. 1000 for two.
At all outlets.
