This well-known Hyderabad café expands its menu with cheesy pizzas and fresh mango desserts

We started with the Veg bonanza — a classic combination of bell peppers, olives, and onions on a tangy tomato base. The cheese pull was impressive, and the fresh vegetables helped balance out the richness of the melted cheese. It’s a simple, satisfying pick for those who enjoy clean flavours. Next was the Mexican Paneer. The paneer was soft and well-spiced, tossed with the usual bell peppers, olives, and onions. The overall flavour leaned slightly smoky, with a gentle heat that worked well with the creamy texture of the paneer.

For the meat lovers, the Tandoori chicken pizza brought in bold flavour. The chicken had a smoky,

chargrilled taste, and the heat from jalapeños added a nice kick. The crust across all pizzas was thick, pillowy, and held its shape well — a solid base that didn’t go soggy.