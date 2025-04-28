Get a taste of authentic Rayalaseema food at this Hyderabad eatery

The perfect comforting meal

The perfect summer coolant, we started our meal with the refreshing Nannari — a fermented sherbet made with the nannari root and jaggery. The lightly fizzy drink had notes of cinnamon cutting through.

Moving on to the mains, we tried the quintessential Neyyi karam idli served on a banana leaf. The generous dollop of ghee ensured the spongy idli is soaked in the flavours of karam podi. A bite of this, dipped in the tangy tomato chutney, was a burst of all flavours. For the dosa counterpart, we tried the Neyyi karam palayam dosa. It was served with roasted chana and coconut chutney and tomato-allam chutney. The potato and onion curry was carefully wrapped in the dosa, crisped to perfection.

The Uthappam, topped with onion and the signature karam podi, was crispy at the base with a chewy texture. For a respite from the spice, we ended the meal with filter coffee served in a brass tumbler and davara; and the classic Apricot delight — layers of fluffy sponge cake and apricot dipped in a creamy custard.

INR 400 for two. At Begumpet.

