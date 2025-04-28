Get a taste of authentic Rayalaseema food at this Hyderabad eatery

We live in a world where everyone is in a never-ending race against time. From early morning instant coffee to late-night fast-food dinners, we are always in a rush to be somewhere else. With a lifestyle moving at this pace, taking care of your health — especially nutrition — becomes a challenge. This week, we visited Panchakattu, an eatery catering to both.
With a new branch in Begumpet, they are spreading their wings across Hyderabad, serving delicious Rayalaseema-style food. Located on one of the busiest streets of the city, we stepped into the restaurant, which was bustling with energy. On one hand, we saw people grabbing a quick breakfast after a gym session; on the other, people dressed in suits gearing up for a day of work. The interiors — minimal furniture with terracotta-coloured walls and plants — reflected the city’s hustle culture blended with its South Indian roots.
The perfect summer coolant, we started our meal with the refreshing Nannari — a fermented sherbet made with the nannari root and jaggery. The lightly fizzy drink had notes of cinnamon cutting through.
Moving on to the mains, we tried the quintessential Neyyi karam idli served on a banana leaf. The generous dollop of ghee ensured the spongy idli is soaked in the flavours of karam podi. A bite of this, dipped in the tangy tomato chutney, was a burst of all flavours. For the dosa counterpart, we tried the Neyyi karam palayam dosa. It was served with roasted chana and coconut chutney and tomato-allam chutney. The potato and onion curry was carefully wrapped in the dosa, crisped to perfection.
The Uthappam, topped with onion and the signature karam podi, was crispy at the base with a chewy texture. For a respite from the spice, we ended the meal with filter coffee served in a brass tumbler and davara; and the classic Apricot delight — layers of fluffy sponge cake and apricot dipped in a creamy custard.
INR 400 for two. At Begumpet.
