Manual coffee and decadent food are highlights at this minimal café in Hyderabad

Stepping into a café and ordering your regular cappuccino is passé, say coffee lovers around the world, with emerging advanced techniques in brewing, roasting and even growing the coffee. This world of V60s, AeroPresses and washed coffees can seem confusing, or even intimidating to the average Joe. This week, we checked out a new café in town that’s hoping to bring in manual brew culture to Hyderabad, one cup at a time.

Ratio|Specialty Coffee from India and Beyond is minimal, yet warm and serves manual drip coffees

Inspired by Japanese design, the space is functional, with the elevated seating upstairs overlooking lush greenery. Even as torrential rain poured outside, we spotted focused baristas at the coffee bar. We ditched our regular order of cold coffee to explore something new. A short lesson in brewing followed, taking us through each process. Fifteen grams of vacuum sealed coffee beans, freshly ground just before brewing. A pre-heated filter cup with water heated to 90 degrees (it’s that precise). Once the ground coffee is placed, each pour of water needs a few seconds before a switch allows it to flow down. Every step is timed, precise and temperature-controlled, giving us insight into the sophisticated process.