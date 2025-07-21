This vibrant pizzeria in Kondapur has a new menu full of Indianised specials

Each of us has a comfort food that we reach for when we’ve had a tiring day, or when sadness seems to knock at the door like an old friend. For some, this could mean a big juicy burger with a side of crunchy fries or a simple home-cooked meal of dal, rice and ghee that carries memories of loved ones. Whatever the dish may be, just one bite of your comfort meal is a criminally underrated salve to make us feel like ourselves again.
We had a tête-a-tête with an old, underrated comfort food that’s been so accessible, we almost take it for granted. We walked into the bustling outlet splashed in red, complete with comfortable diner style sofas, wrought iron chairs and the aroma of freshly baked pizza to top it off.
The new menu at the outlet features some Indian favourites catering to the local palate. Starting off, we tried the Rainbow pizza, topped with bell peppers, mushrooms, baby corn and olives. The highlight? A creamy garlic sauce instead of the classic tomato that elevated the humble veggie pizza. The treasure of the menu, however, lies in its Indianised specials. We began with the Kadhai chicken pizza topped with onion, paprika, garlic and chicken tikka. With a Tandoori sauce spread generously across the freshly made dough, the pizza was delectably desi.
A must-try in our books is the Keema pizza, a new entrant to the menu. Topped with bits of spicy chicken, enveloped in warm cheese and a crispy pizza base — the dish blended the best of both worlds into every bite. It also had bits of finely chopped green chillies to add to the spice kick. While the outlet offers a host of desserts including the classic chocolate cake among others, they were unavailable at the time of our visit, making a chilled glass of cola our go-to choice to wash down the spice.
`400 for two. At Kondapur.