Hyderabad’s food scene gets a face-lift with this impressive lounge and brew house

Located in Nagole, Meld Haus blends into the rugged locale seamlessly. The ambience is industrial chic, with a splash of red splattered across exposed brick walls, abstract flags hanging from the double heighted ceiling, and plush seating overlooking a bar across the floor.

Further, the space opens up into a humongous outdoor area, complete with low couches, water fountains and live cooking stations. The vibe is pretty clearly demarcated in both the spaces, step indoors for low-key Afro house sessions, and outdoors for endless banter.

We kick-started the weekend with the Evergreen— a vodka, spiced honey, basil and lime concoction that was bold with its flavours. For those skipping their weekend drinking binge, we’d recommend the Aam-licious, a raw mango based mocktail that was a delicious sweet-sour choice.

From the extensive menu offering everything from Dim sum to Arrabiatta, we called for the Cantonese style chicken dim sum first. With the rainy weather outside, the warm steamed umami-filled parcels brought comfort in every bite. The sides of chilli oil and a spicy mint sauce are unmissable.

The Chicken mozambique came in a delicious cheese sauce, with a side of salad in an edible chip bowl. While the panko-fried meat held its own, the chip-and-dip made this dish a winner.