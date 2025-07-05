Here’s a cafe in Hyderabad that serves creamy coffees in a warm, cosy setting

One may have come across memes that read ‘people say we absolutely needed this, and it’s just getting coffee from the neighbourhood café.’ If we were living in the picturesque countryside, we may have been spending more time outdoors to rejuvenate. And while we don’t have fresh blades of grass growing in every corner of our concrete jungle, what we do have are cosy cafés with warm aromas of baked goods to soothe us. Who knows, after a few hours of chatting away, one might even leave feeling lighter, and that maybe, life is okay.

Hyderabad's TwoFold Coffee plays host to one of those refreshing yap sessions

Twofold Coffee is the new kid on the block at Jubilee Hills, serving everything from Matcha lattes to French toasts for that aesthetic brunch or just an evening out with the girls.

While the space upstairs overlooks the busy streets, downstairs, one gets to witness the bustle of the coffee bar. The lighting is dim, while the ambience is kept muted with neutral furniture and grey walls.