Here’s a cafe in Hyderabad that serves creamy coffees in a warm, cosy setting

One may have come across memes that read ‘people say we absolutely needed this, and it’s just getting coffee from the neighbourhood café.’ If we were living in the picturesque countryside, we may have been spending more time outdoors to rejuvenate. And while we don’t have fresh blades of grass growing in every corner of our concrete jungle, what we do have are cosy cafés with warm aromas of baked goods to soothe us. Who knows, after a few hours of chatting away, one might even leave feeling lighter, and that maybe, life is okay.
Twofold Coffee is the new kid on the block at Jubilee Hills, serving everything from Matcha lattes to French toasts for that aesthetic brunch or just an evening out with the girls.
While the space upstairs overlooks the busy streets, downstairs, one gets to witness the bustle of the coffee bar. The lighting is dim, while the ambience is kept muted with neutral furniture and grey walls.
We kicked off the evening with two creamy options — the Irish cream cold brew and Hazelnut creame. While the Hazelnut creame was a notch above regular cold coffee with the addition of thicker cream, the Irish cream cold brew, once mixed in with the shot of espresso was delightfully layered. We paired the beverages with Truffle parmesan fries, an addictive choice of snack at the eatery.
While the place slowly got filled up, we called for the mains — the Chicken steak served with a choice of mash or rice, in mushroom sauce. While the chicken was slightly dry, the mushroom sauce was flavourful. The dish comes with an extra dipping bowl of sauce, served preemptively, which we thought was a nice touch considering one always prefers extra sauce with steak.
For dessert, we tried the Chocolate French toast, a subtly sweetened option topped with light chocolate whipped cream that was the highlight of the dish.
INR 1,000 for two.
At Film Nagar.
(By Jagruthi M)