This iconic restaurant serving Indo-Chinese fare makes its debut in Financial District

From the Persian rulers who learnt Telugu to assimilate with the locals, to Sindhi business folk who have an entire colony named after them, Hyderabad has been a melting pot of cultures longer than some cities have existed.

We warmed up with a bowl of sweet corn soup

One such community that made the city its home decades ago is the Hakka community that arguably taught city dwellers the art of dining out. From the quintessential Chinese ambience painted in bright crimson, delicious gravies served in delicate bone china or cuisine modified to suit the local palate, the old Chinese joints of the city, most that have been around for half a century or more, have been so pivotal to the culinary fabric of the city, they almost feel like home.

However, most living in the newer parts of town often give them a miss, dreading the long traffic-filled journey. So when we found out that a legacy establishment had opened its doors in Financial District, we were eager to visit.

Haiking, a 52 year old Chinese joint originally in the heart of Himayatnagar, retains the cosy family diner vibe in the bustling software district, with ornate hand-carved wooden chairs and warm lighting.