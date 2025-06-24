Enjoy good food, exquisite drinks and Bollywood nights at this flashy new bar

A whiff of freshly baked pizza at the entrance of a bustling watering hole, last-minute checks on outfits and makeup, drinks flowing freely and the DJ belting out one hit Hindi film song after another — some nights out are meant for abandon and unabashed fun.
This week, we checked out Radio Bar, one of Mumbai’s favourite Bollywood clubs, that’s been famous for its Chitrahaar nights (do we have the Doordarshan fans’ attention?) The bar, now open in Hyderabad, hopes to bring the movie magic to the City of Pearls.
With a display of vintage transistors and music players at the entrance, vinyls hanging on the walls to a display entirely made out of old cassette tapes, the spot is an unapologetic ode to the analog era. We also spot a dance floor right by the balustrade barricading the DJ console — a rarity at newly opened lounges off late. We take a spot on a plush houndstooth upho stered couch, away from the hullabaloo to begin our night, starting with the Radio rage picante — a Tequila based drink with green chilli and apple cider vinegar with a chilli rim. A spicy number to kick off with, we’d recommend treading lightly. For those who love their Piña coladas, looking to cut back on the calories, we’d recommend the Bombay bling, emulating the same flavours minus the heavy, creamy base.
To beat the humid weather, the refreshing Asian Thai crunch salad with a light, tangy dressing is a great option. From the bar snacks, the RB’s Ultimate kodi chips served with a spicy thecha is great to nibble on.
For a satisfying plate, we’d recommend the smokey Guntur chilli chicken tikka served with a zippy cucumber salad. The Gundanna mutton pepper fry is a must-try, for its succulent meat tossed in a delicious gravy. Vegetarian folks aren’t forgotten, as the spot has Cauliflower ghee roast— a lip-smacking appetiser combining South Indian and Indo-Asian flavours.
With loudspeakers blaring hit Bollywood tracks in every corner (including the washrooms), the party vibe is unmissable at the spot. We couldn't help but dance along.
And when the dancing tires one out, the thin crust pizzas are a great option to fuel up before headling back. We tried the Barbecue chicken variant that was the right amount of cheesy. The mains also have options for curries and rice bowls. We’d recommend wrapping the night up with a Mud brownie and Ice cream — a decadent dessert served warm.
Rs 2,000 for two. At HITEC City.
