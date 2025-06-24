Enjoy good food, exquisite drinks and Bollywood nights at this flashy new bar

A whiff of freshly baked pizza at the entrance of a bustling watering hole, last-minute checks on outfits and makeup, drinks flowing freely and the DJ belting out one hit Hindi film song after another — some nights out are meant for abandon and unabashed fun.

The bar hopes to bring the movie magic to the City of Pearls

This week, we checked out Radio Bar, one of Mumbai’s favourite Bollywood clubs, that’s been famous for its Chitrahaar nights (do we have the Doordarshan fans’ attention?) The bar, now open in Hyderabad, hopes to bring the movie magic to the City of Pearls.

With a display of vintage transistors and music players at the entrance, vinyls hanging on the walls to a display entirely made out of old cassette tapes, the spot is an unapologetic ode to the analog era. We also spot a dance floor right by the balustrade barricading the DJ console — a rarity at newly opened lounges off late. We take a spot on a plush houndstooth upho stered couch, away from the hullabaloo to begin our night, starting with the Radio rage picante — a Tequila based drink with green chilli and apple cider vinegar with a chilli rim. A spicy number to kick off with, we’d recommend treading lightly. For those who love their Piña coladas, looking to cut back on the calories, we’d recommend the Bombay bling, emulating the same flavours minus the heavy, creamy base.