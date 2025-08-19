From aroma to aftertaste, this cafe’s new outlet in Hyderabad turns coffee into a sensory journey

There’s always that one coffee shop in the city that guarantees space for conversation, experiences, and of course, great coffee. Katha – Banjara Hills has carved out a spot among the creatives who flock to its vinyl listening room and art section, which showcases new artists every few months. This week, we visited their newly opened outlet in the Financial District, bringing a fresh set of experiences.
As we walked in, we were greeted by a central coffee station and mixology counter. The walls, painted a deep green and lit with yellow fixtures, gave the space a warm wash. Right next to the counter was a coffee perfumery which piqued our interest. Coffee has a vast range of flavour profiles, from nutty to floral to fruity. The perfumery’s idea is to open people up to the multidimensional taste notes in coffee through the sense of smell. We began by inhaling the aroma of freshly ground beans, then smelling scents that complemented their flavour notes. From there, we drew parallels between scent, aroma, and flavour, understanding the nuanced layers of coffee.
Soon after, we settled into our seats and turned to the food and beverages. From their seasonal Project Baarish menu, which celebrates the weather and nostalgia that comes with the season, we tried the Cacao chai cortado and the Espresso mousse mocha. The Cacao chai cortado was creamy, with a dominant flavour of freshly brewed chai; its slight herbal note was deepened by a dusting of cacao.The espresso mousse mocha balanced the drink’s chocolatiness with a light espresso foam.
We also tried the Plum forest French toast — brioche topped with house-made plum compote, milk chocolate sauce, fresh plums, whipped cream and shaved chocolate. The bread was airy and soft, while the plum’s tart freshness cut beautifully through the chocolate’s richness. Another toast which surprised us was the Masala chai honey butter toast. The edges were caramelised with sugar and honey which added crunch to the soft bread, while the masala chai ice cream and Parle-G crumble delivered both rich flavour and nostalgic comfort.
From the breakfast menu, the Shakshouka stole our hearts. Perfectly poached eggs sat on top of the tangy, chatpata tomato gravy. Scooping it all up with the buttered, toasted sourdough sent us to breakfast heaven. The Katha eggs benny followed, with poached eggs and lettuce on a croissant burger bun. The creamy hollandaise and slices of chicken ham added homely warmth, leaving both stomach and soul satisfied.
INR 800 for two. At Financial District.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress