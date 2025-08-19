From aroma to aftertaste, this cafe’s new outlet in Hyderabad turns coffee into a sensory journey

There’s always that one coffee shop in the city that guarantees space for conversation, experiences, and of course, great coffee. Katha – Banjara Hills has carved out a spot among the creatives who flock to its vinyl listening room and art section, which showcases new artists every few months. This week, we visited their newly opened outlet in the Financial District, bringing a fresh set of experiences.

Katha opens a new branch in Financial District for all coffee lovers

As we walked in, we were greeted by a central coffee station and mixology counter. The walls, painted a deep green and lit with yellow fixtures, gave the space a warm wash. Right next to the counter was a coffee perfumery which piqued our interest. Coffee has a vast range of flavour profiles, from nutty to floral to fruity. The perfumery’s idea is to open people up to the multidimensional taste notes in coffee through the sense of smell. We began by inhaling the aroma of freshly ground beans, then smelling scents that complemented their flavour notes. From there, we drew parallels between scent, aroma, and flavour, understanding the nuanced layers of coffee.