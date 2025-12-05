Enjoy this new Khowsuey menu at your beloved Burmese restaurant in Hyderabad

Have you ever tried authentic Khowsuey, the traditional south Asian noodle soup brimming with goodness and a whole lot of flavours? It screams comfort, especially in the ongoing winter season when you are often seeking a bowlful of meal; the taste and flavours that hug you right back. We recently discovered that Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room has rolled out a new menu, Comfort is Khowsuey, and we couldn’t stop ourselves from trying it.

This place never disappoints. After finding a comfortable seat, we started with our favourite appetisers, Pan-fried dumplings, Crunchy shiitake, Wa potato and some Broccoli and asparagus buns.

We were now ready to dive right into the special menu. On offer are six variants of Khowsuey from the different regions of Burma, each serving distinct flavours, noodles, broth garnished with condiments and completed with a dash of chilli oil. We begin with Shwe Taung Khowsuey, a delight which hails from the town of Shwe Taung. It showcases pan-fried noodles, raw chopped onions and mock meat prepared with precision. We then move to No Ze Khowsuey which comes with flattened rice noodles — those crispy spring rolls perfectly stuffed with sweet corn and onions are the major highlight. Biting on the rolls while enjoying the noodles and the soup, was an amazing experience.