This vibrant eatery brings Burma to Hyderabad with special Thingyan food and drink

Spring calls for new beginnings, marking the new year in a host of communities across the globe. Be it the Thai Songkran festival or Ugadi closer to home, it is heartening to witness every culture’s unique practices interwoven into celebratory food, floral arrangements and merriment.

Check out this Thingyan menu in Hyderabad

This week, we got to witness one such new year celebration that gave us a glimpse into a new culture. Burma Burma has kicked off celebrations for Thingyan — the Burmese harvest festival and new year at their vibrant space.Walking in, we were greeted by warm hosts whose faces were adorned with intricate designs made with thanaka, traditional hand-ground sandalwood paste — a custom practised in Burma during Thingyan believed to have cooling properties.

Akin to Holi in India, the new year is celebrated with family and friends playfully splashing scented water on each other. More formally, the water is applied to one’s palms. Once seated, silver bowls filled with sandalwood-scented water were brought in. With betel leaves, our palms were gently washed with the water, signifying the welcome.