Hyderabad’s Huts & Hive blends koi ponds, live music and indulgent small plates

We made our way straight to one of the huts, mostly because the koi pond looping around it was too charming to resist. And honestly, the peace here is unreal — no honks or traffic noise. We eased into the evening with their classic Cappuccino, creamy and foamy with that proper coffee kick — the kind you sip slower than you planned to make it last longer. Then came the Mushroom bao, adorable little pouches shaped like mushrooms, with shiitake and button mushrooms. Soft, earthy, mildly sweet — but the real knockout was the duo of dips they arrived with: a chilli oil and a creamy bhut jolokia dip that were both fiery in all the right ways.

The Spicy shrimp blast followed and it lived up to its name — a blast of juiciness from the plump shrimp wrapped in a dumpling skin and fried, inspired by Singaporean flavours. It had green chillies folded in, yet stayed pleasantly balanced. A total standout. The Molten cheese chicken came next, basically indulgence to the core: hot, stretchy cheese inside crispy battered chicken with hints of jalapeños and oregano. Rich, messy and perfect.