Hyderabad’s Huts & Hive blends koi ponds, live music and indulgent small plates

Hidden away in the quieter stretches of Kompally, Huts & Hive is the kind of place that feels like you’ve driven out of Hyderabad. Spread across 2.5 acres — including a massive 1.5 acre 360 degree parking space — this restaurant-meets-experiential-spot is carved into multiple zones. A cosy indoor area, a breezy semi outdoor section, a dedicated coffee nook, an entire huts and cabanas strip circling a koi pond, an underground space with a stage and even a pet-friendly lawn that could double for private parties. With two performance zones — the indoor one consisting even a drum set — the place hosts live acts, workshops, and events nearly every day. There’s always some hum of energy in the air. Even on the night we visited, a duo was performing live — the perfect soundtrack to accompany the dinner.
We made our way straight to one of the huts, mostly because the koi pond looping around it was too charming to resist. And honestly, the peace here is unreal — no honks or traffic noise. We eased into the evening with their classic Cappuccino, creamy and foamy with that proper coffee kick — the kind you sip slower than you planned to make it last longer. Then came the Mushroom bao, adorable little pouches shaped like mushrooms, with shiitake and button mushrooms. Soft, earthy, mildly sweet — but the real knockout was the duo of dips they arrived with: a chilli oil and a creamy bhut jolokia dip that were both fiery in all the right ways.
The Spicy shrimp blast followed and it lived up to its name — a blast of juiciness from the plump shrimp wrapped in a dumpling skin and fried, inspired by Singaporean flavours. It had green chillies folded in, yet stayed pleasantly balanced. A total standout. The Molten cheese chicken came next, basically indulgence to the core: hot, stretchy cheese inside crispy battered chicken with hints of jalapeños and oregano. Rich, messy and perfect.
Dessert was a two-course affair — a dense Hazelnut chocolate mousse resting on a crunchy hazelnut and date praline. And a tiramisu made with in-house ladyfingers and thick, creamy mascarpone cheese — one of the best we’ve tried in a while. We closed with the Dirty lemonade cocktail — vodka based but mild on the alcohol taste and high on flavour, thanks to the chilli-salt rim.
Huts & Hive isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a whole mood. One worth the drive!
₹2,000 onwards for two. At Kompally.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.