Seven-course global gourmet experience delights guests in Hyderabad

Inside the elegant Tre Forni at Park Hyatt Hyderabad, the Masters of Food and Wine, collaboration between Chef Ashley Nunes and Chef Balaji Nataranjan is a three day event. It features a rich mix of European, South Indian, and Japanese cuisines over seven courses, each paired with fitting wines.

Global gastronomy meets fine wine in a three-day gourmet celebration curated by chefs Ashley Nunes and Balaji Nataranjan

Guests chatted while enjoying amuse-bouche of butter and bread. The first course arrived: Steak tartare with sturgeon caviar and a Nori puff. The thinly sliced raw meat was delicate, and the dollop of caviar added a rich, buttery flavour. A flaky puff pastry shell held the filling and added a crunchy bite. This course paired well with Pasqua Audrey Hepburn Prosecco Frizzante, a sparkling wine with fruity notes.