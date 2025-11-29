Seven-course global gourmet experience delights guests in Hyderabad

Inside the elegant Tre Forni at Park Hyatt Hyderabad, the Masters of Food and Wine, collaboration between Chef Ashley Nunes and Chef Balaji Nataranjan is a three day event. It features a rich mix of European, South Indian, and Japanese cuisines over seven courses, each paired with fitting wines.
Guests chatted while enjoying amuse-bouche of butter and bread. The first course arrived: Steak tartare with sturgeon caviar and a Nori puff. The thinly sliced raw meat was delicate, and the dollop of caviar added a rich, buttery flavour. A flaky puff pastry shell held the filling and added a crunchy bite. This course paired well with Pasqua Audrey Hepburn Prosecco Frizzante, a sparkling wine with fruity notes.
Next came the Otoro nigiri. Unlike traditional nigiri with rice and fish, this version featured raw tuna served with Spanish cheese croquettes. The sweetness of the fish, combined with the crunch and creaminess of the croquettes, created a unique but appealing pairing.
The following course was Dosa okonomiyaki with pepper lamb. Presented like a taco, the savoury pancake made with dosa batter was stuffed with tender pulled pepper lamb. Drizzled with tonkatsu and coconut sauce, it beautifully combined South Indian and Japanese flavours. A Gentil Hugel Riesling accompanied this dish, a gentle white wine with citrus notes that complemented the earthy tastes of the okonomiyaki.
Bringing back comfort flavors, the Ortolana was a take on classic pizza, served on a baked base with peppers, aubergine, and smoked cheese. While the other dishes ventured into culinary experimentation, this one provided a comforting pause. It paired with Castello di Fonterutoli Chianti Classico, a red wine rich in floral, fruity, and spicy notes.
The fourth course featured Coriander country chicken gyoza, a traditional Japanese dish. It came with a wasabi pulissery base and a sweet and tangy mango salsa, blending Japanese and South Indian comfort. The dumpling was earthy and fragrant, while the creamy coconut and wasabi curry base delivered a hint of spice. Our favorite aspect was the refreshing mango salsa, adding a sweet and fruity touch.
The fifth course showcased Black cod. The miso-marinated fish flaked apart easily, soft and delicate, infused with umami and nuttiness from the miso. A kaffir lime and coconut emulsion tied all flavours together, while a Jacky Marteau AOC Touraine Sauvignon Blanc complemented the dish delightfully.
Podi-seared scallops made up the sixth course. Cooked perfectly, the scallops were sweet and drizzled with podi. The nutty black rice paired well with a thick, rich shallot golden curry. Domaine Montrose Chardonnay added freshness, enhancing the overall meal.
The seventh and final course was dessert. A white chocolate mousse infused with fennel had a milky, floral flavour, and the green apple granita cut through the sweetness with tart acidity.
A surprise dessert arrived as well: a chocolate-based creation with various textures, including a pavé, chocolate sauce, and fried leeks on top. Its decadence was elevated by the crunchy leeks, which changed the texture experience. Paired with a Godet VS Classique Cognac, rich in spicy notes, the dessert was a perfect match.