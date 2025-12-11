From Telangana to Tamil Nadu, Aidu Kitchen in Jubilee Hills takes you on a culinary journey

As you travel through the southern part of India, you’ll find variants in sambar from sweet to spicy, or take a look at dosa; from Davangere to steamed, every state has its own rendition of classic dishes. Five southern states under one roof is what Aidu Kitchen aims to bring with its menu. Refreshing this concept, they’ve introduced a new set of dishes that represent these flavours.

From tangy Gongura mutton to sweet Chocolate junnu, the restaurant’s new menu celebrates South India’s rich culinary heritage

We started with the drinks, ordering a Mango kulukki sharbat, clear mango juice with basil seeds infused with yellow chilli; it was cooling yet had a touch of heat. The candied dehydrated mango piece on top added a bite of sweet, tying it all together.