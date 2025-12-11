From Telangana to Tamil Nadu, Aidu Kitchen in Jubilee Hills takes you on a culinary journey

As you travel through the southern part of India, you’ll find variants in sambar from sweet to spicy, or take a look at dosa; from Davangere to steamed, every state has its own rendition of classic dishes. Five southern states under one roof is what Aidu Kitchen aims to bring with its menu. Refreshing this concept, they’ve introduced a new set of dishes that represent these flavours.
We started with the drinks, ordering a Mango kulukki sharbat, clear mango juice with basil seeds infused with yellow chilli; it was cooling yet had a touch of heat. The candied dehydrated mango piece on top added a bite of sweet, tying it all together.
From the small plates, we chose the Kothmeer karivepaku chicken, batter-fried chicken doused in malai with coriander and curry leaf sauce; it was succulent, packed a herby punch and reminded us of Afghani chicken in some ways. The Chicken Chettinad kulcha— soft pockets of dough filled with minced chicken were earthy and aromatic due to the Chettinad spices.
In vegetarian options, our go-to were the Guntur stuffed mushroom and Pineapple seekulu kebab. The mushrooms were stuffed with a creamy filling and baked in a clay oven; they were juicy and silky in texture. While this dish leaned towards the subtler flavours, the Pineapple seekulu kebab packed a punch. Roasted halves of fruit marinated in southern spices, it had us reaching out for our drink every couple of minutes.
Moving on to the mains, we indulged in the Gongura mutton pulao, fragrant and tangy; the rice was cooked perfectly, and the mutton soaked in all the goodness. Served with raita and salan on the side, we dabbled with experimenting with the flavour of the rice through these condiments. Next, we had the Paneer keema biryani, minced paneer with a tomato and onion gravy, waiting to be mixed with the biryani rice. The dish was rich with spices, sweet and sour with the gravy, and had bites of paneer in every spoonful.
Finally ending on a sweet note, we tasted the Chocolate junnu, a traditional dessert made from colostrum milk. The junnu had a pudding-like texture, creamy and silky, and sat on a thin layer of chocolate biscuit that provided a crunch. Along with it came a black pepper-infused chocolate sauce, making it a well-balanced palate to finish our review on.
Rs 1,500 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
