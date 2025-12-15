This coffeehouse's new breakfast delights in Jubilee Hills

A cosy nook filled with books, handcrafted mugs, and décor items as the early winter chill nips at you—it’s an ideal morning to spend time with yourself. Madikeri Craft Coffee is a spot where, as the aroma of the coffee hits you, you settle into your bubble, undisturbed and at peace. This week, we visited their outlet in Jubilee Hills to try their newly introduced breakfast menu.

We started with their Sunrise fusion, a classic blend of orange juice and coffee, a perfect choice for people who struggle to choose between the two for breakfast. The sweet tartness of the orange offset the bitterness of the coffee, and the drink doubled down on the kick of energy we needed to begin the day.