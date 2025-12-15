This coffeehouse's new breakfast delights in Jubilee Hills

A cosy nook filled with books, handcrafted mugs, and décor items as the early winter chill nips at you—it’s an ideal morning to spend time with yourself. Madikeri Craft Coffee is a spot where, as the aroma of the coffee hits you, you settle into your bubble, undisturbed and at peace. This week, we visited their outlet in Jubilee Hills to try their newly introduced breakfast menu.
We started with their Sunrise fusion, a classic blend of orange juice and coffee, a perfect choice for people who struggle to choose between the two for breakfast. The sweet tartness of the orange offset the bitterness of the coffee, and the drink doubled down on the kick of energy we needed to begin the day.
Next, to get some nutrition in, we ordered the Choconut bowl, a thick blend of chocolate and banana, with chia, pumpkin, flax seeds, and a generous helping of fresh strawberries. As you can guess, flavour and health went hand-in-hand in this bowl, which felt like absolute goodness.
Driven by social media, Avocado toast has slowly started becoming a breakfast staple in metros, and how could we miss out on it when we saw it on the menu? The bread was perfectly toasted, the avocado was rich and silky in texture, and the cream cheese base gave it a sourness that cut through the heaviness of the toast.
A coffeehouse is incomplete without their bakes, and to indulge in one, we got a classic Butter croissant. Dusted with powdered sugar, it was flaky, buttery, and sweet. With soft layers of bread, it was like a pillow to bite into. We ended the review on a sweet note: a young coconut coffee, fresh coconut
grated into milk coffee, making it a creamy affair, one that you’d love to sip on on your way to work.
Rs 700 for two.
At Jubliee Hills.
