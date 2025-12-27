10th Anniversary Special: How Hyderabad Is redefining food and cocktail pairings, one thoughtful sip at a time

For a long time, drinking adhered to a predictable rhythm. Alcohol came first, food followed, usually fried, salty, and designed to keep pace rather than savoured. The concept of bar bites wasn’t about flavour or memory; it was functional. Cocktails, when they appeared, were often overly sweet or aggressively strong, meant to impress quickly and disappear just as fast.

Find your perfect food and drink pairings at these spots in Hyderabad

Today, that culture is changing. Across Indian cities, people are slowing down. They’re paying attention to what they eat with their drinks, how flavours interact, and how a cocktail feels mid-meal rather than only at the first sip. In Hyderabad, a city where food is unconditionally revered, people are looking for equal care towards what’s in their glass as well.

At Park Hyatt Hyderabad’s Rika After Dark, the cocktails are designed to move with the menu, not around it. Pushp Chauhan, director of food & beverage, explains that drinks here are built with the plate in mind. “The process usually begins with a flavour or a texture we want to highlight, and from there, the food menu naturally shapes the drink. The goal is harmony,” he says.

That harmony is important with Asian cuisine, where spice, umami, sweetness, and acidity often appear in the same bite. “Asian food moves through highs and lows of flavour,” he says. “Our cocktails follow a similar journey, layered, balanced, and with clean finishes that refresh the palate, so the next bite tastes just as exciting.”