Elevate your experience at the newly opened outlet of this fine-dining restaurant in Hyderabad

There’s something bout savouring a delectable meal where you can catch a glimpse of the skyline, basking in the warm embrace of sunlight and the beauty of nature. Such moments not only elevate the joy of dining but also awaken a profound sense of gratitude for life’s simple pleasures. Adding a new gem to Hyderabad’s culinary scene, Firewater Neo Bar & Kitchen unveils its latest premium outlet in the bustling Financial District. This exquisite space boasts a captivating nature-inspired décor that soothes the soul, while its thoughtfully curated menu redefines comfort food. One can expect a delightful fusion of Indian and global cuisines, imaginative culinary creations, and a cocktail menu brimming with the essence of Telangana’s local flavours.
The space exudes an enchanting charm, blending soothing chic interiors with a vibrant, lively energy. At its heart lies an exquisite bar counter, surrounded by happy guests soaking in the ambience. The finedining restaurant masterfully merges earthy tones with minimalist elegance, featuring wood and natural stone accents adorned with lush greenery. A touch of tradition graces the space through intricately crafted cane seating, seamlessly paired with modern design elements. However, the true showstopper is the breathtaking glass partitions that replace solid walls, flooding the interiors with natural light and offering panoramic views of the cityscape and serene lake. Whether it’s a family outing, casual rendezvous, intimate gathering, or even a quiet moment of some me-time, this restaurant is the perfect setting. For grand occasions, their multipurpose hall provides an ideal venue for corporate or social events.
We started with a comforting spiced pumpkin soup, a velvety green delight paired with garlic bread. Next came the Miryala kodi rasam with chitti vada, offering a humble local twist. The tandoori chicken salad consisted of grilled chicken in tandoori masala, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, papad crisp, and cilantro-lime yogurt sauce. Not to miss the Dahi ke kebabs with their crispy exteriors and soft, gooey interiors.
The Thai chilli lotus stem, coated in flavourful sauces and perfectly crunchy, was another highlight. We then moved to Paneer steak sizzlers, a sensory treat with paneer steaks doused in a rich sauce, placed alongside sautéed vegetables, herbed rice, and noodles. Adding to the indulgence were the chilli garlic noodles paired with a generous portion of gravy-rich Manchurian, making it a truly satisfying feast.
No visit should be complete without the Firewater special biryani — a delightful combination of chicken, mutton, and prawns. The Hyderabadi chicken biryani, paired with authentic raita and mirchi ka saalan, impressed us with its succulent meat and perfectly balanced spices. We also relished an array of flavourful flatbreads and rich curries.
To end on a sweet note, the adbad gulab jamun falooda was pure bliss, and the decadent Dark chocolate mousse, a treat for all chocolate lovers, left truly impressed. A memorable culinary experience indeed.
Rs 1,500 upwards for two.
At Financial District.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi