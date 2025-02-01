Elevate your experience at the newly opened outlet of this fine-dining restaurant in Hyderabad

We started with a comforting spiced pumpkin soup, a velvety green delight paired with garlic bread. Next came the Miryala kodi rasam with chitti vada, offering a humble local twist. The tandoori chicken salad consisted of grilled chicken in tandoori masala, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, papad crisp, and cilantro-lime yogurt sauce. Not to miss the Dahi ke kebabs with their crispy exteriors and soft, gooey interiors.

The Thai chilli lotus stem, coated in flavourful sauces and perfectly crunchy, was another highlight. We then moved to Paneer steak sizzlers, a sensory treat with paneer steaks doused in a rich sauce, placed alongside sautéed vegetables, herbed rice, and noodles. Adding to the indulgence were the chilli garlic noodles paired with a generous portion of gravy-rich Manchurian, making it a truly satisfying feast.

No visit should be complete without the Firewater special biryani — a delightful combination of chicken, mutton, and prawns. The Hyderabadi chicken biryani, paired with authentic raita and mirchi ka saalan, impressed us with its succulent meat and perfectly balanced spices. We also relished an array of flavourful flatbreads and rich curries.