This Asian restaurant’s set lunch menu is great for a mid-day break with your colleagues

It’s nearly the end of the week and the coworkers are ready to kick-start an early weekend. However, duty calls and you need to get the last leg of work done before you can sign off for the next couple of days. To keep the morale high, you step out of the office for a fun bonding experience over lunch, coupled with sushi, some dim sum and lots of delicious Asian food.

Our Friday afternoon out was surrounded by excited team mates in their casual Friday outfits sharing fun anecdotes at Foo Asian Tapas. The modern tapas bar has recently launched the new set lunch menu for the weekdays, allowing for fun banter over a set meal spanning four courses. The set menu offers a choice of soup or salad for the first course. Wasting no time, we called for the Laksa chicken soup with Bok choy and mushroom. The creamy broth was comforting and kick started our appetite. For those looking to nibble on a crunchy salad, the Thai me up, with Thai lotus root, glass noodles and edamame in a delicious Thai chilli dressing would be a good pick.

Soon, the in-house mixologist brought over the Slither & shine cocktail, made with gin, edamame, lemon juice and Gari gave syrup. The beautiful yellow-toned drink looked like summer in a glass.

For the second course, we got to pick from a selection of sushi. We chose the Shisoto charcoal tempura uramaki, served on beautiful dual toned stoneware, which elevated our dining experience. With avocado and filo crisp toppings, the uramaki packed in a crunchy punch. The Nikkei prawn tempura uramaki with chimichurri mayo and coriander oil was equally good, especially after a quick dunk in the soy sauce.

For seafood aficionados, the Jalapeño snapper dumpling would be our choice from the dumpling course. Paired with the spicy jalapeño and green chilli sauce, the dumplings were delectably spicy. With a nearly full belly, we enjoyed the golden hour views of the adjacent Durgam Cheruvu lake before getting started with the mains.

We picked the Chilli garlic noodles with the Chicken in chilli bean sauce for the main course. We were greeted by a familiar rush of flavours, primarily of garlicky goodness, making both the dishes comforting, just what we’d expect from a quintessential Asian preparation. Dessert was Snickerz, the restaurant’s recreation of the candy bar with layers of mousse and crushed peanuts encased in a chocolate case topped with caramel. The side of house-made ice cream added a dash of extra sweetness to the well-curated set meal.

1,590++ for two.

At Hitech City.