Indulge in delectable Mughlai and Deccan treats with this Hyderabad restaurant’s new Indian menu

With the winter slowly slipping away, it has put us in the mood to savour some of the best food the season has to offer, from fresh strawberries to rich, comforting food. And what could be more comforting than a hearty Indian meal on a chilly winter night? This week, we stepped into the newly revamped Imli Sarai to check out Rasoi — the new Indian menu at the gourmet restaurant.

The interiors at the quaint dinery have gone through a major makeover, now sporting a swanky bar, alongside art deco-esque pinstripe walls, and art posters of world-famous paintings by Henry Matisse, Paul Klee and others.

From the menu that featured Mughlai and Deccan specialties, we called for the Palak patta chaat, a Delhi favourite to begin our early dinner. The Kakori kebab from the meat-based appetisers was served with a side of pudina chutney and onions. The kebabs were incredibly soft, prompting us to set the forks aside and dig in with our hands. We paired these with the Varqi parantha to create a hearty meal. The Shikampuri kebab, a Hyderabadi favourite was another highlight on the menu, with incredibly soft meat.

The restaurant has also launched a new bar menu, from which we tried the Strawberry bantido, made with jalapeño infused tequila, lime and strawberry. Garnished with freshly sliced strawberries, the signature drink had a spicy after taste. We’d recommend the Tropical punch, made with pineapple, orange, passionfruit and lemongrass, a refreshing cooler great for the upcoming summer months. The Kacchi ghosht ki biryani came next, along with flavourful raita and Mirchi ka saalan. We opened the bowl’s lid to be enveloped in a fragrant aroma within seconds. The piping hot biryani with soft grains of Basmati rice was delicious to the last bite, and just enough for two. For dessert, we’d recommend the Badam kund, topped with slivers of almonds and pistachios. The slightly warm, creamy dessert added oodles of warmth and comfort to our dinner.

INR 1,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.