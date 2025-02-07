The new menu at this Hyderabad restaurant transported us to China

As the world welcomes the year of the snake — the sixth of the 12 year animal cycle, we were warmly welcomed by KOKO to taste their new menu. We entered through red glass archways, transporting us to the oriental part of the world. They have a separate bar section with upbeat music, and a dining section with calmer music, inviting conversations, and a large private dining room with paintings on the ceiling resembling the guó hua technique. The dining section had an installation on the ceiling which reminded us of the mythical yellow dragons in Chinese culture.

We started our meal with an array of appetisers, beginning with the Legacy lotus dumpling, served in a bamboo steamer basket. On taking a small bite, it melted in our mouth. The soft dumpling wrapper effortlessly blended with the texture and peppery spice of the filling. The taste of this dumpling was elevated with a dip in the smoked chilli sauce.