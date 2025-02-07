This Chennai-based restaurant known for its authentic touch makes its way to Hyderabad’s brimming culinary scene

There's a certain joy in dining that goes beyond just relishing good food. It’s about soaking in the ambience, the music, the aroma, and the little details that make every bite feel like an experience. Some places don’t just feed you; they transport you, wrapping you in flavours and feelings that linger long after the meal is over.
Our latest discovery, Masaledaar Desi Rasoi, does just that. A homegrown gem from Chennai, this newly opened restaurant in Himayatnagar brings a vibrant mix of North Indian, pan-Asian, and global delights to Hyderabad’s buzzing food scene. Known for its rich vegetarian fare, this haven is steeped in tradition, offering a journey through taste and culture.
Entering inside felt like stepping into another world, one where time slows down, and tradition greets you at the door. The very first glance whispers of heritage, drawing you in with the promise of something special. Every corner of the space is a vibrant tribute to the rich and colourful culture of North India, a celebration of art, history, and timeless elegance.
Elaborate wood carvings, antique treasures, and vibrant home décor instantly transport you to a grand Rajasthani haveli, where every detail tells a story. Intricately handcrafted mirrors, delicate motifs, and ornate jharokhas adorn the walls, evoking a sense of regal nostalgia. The warm glow of traditional lamps suspended from the ceiling casts a golden hue, enhancing the charm of this exquisite setting. Adding to the intrigue, a glass wall offers a glimpse into another world, a subtle contrast to the immersive experience within. It all comes together to create an ambience that is not just visually stunning but deeply soulful.
We began our meal with the Crispy lotus stem, perfectly crunchy and coated in a delightful honey-chilli glaze. Next came the Banarasi kebabs, a succulent blend of beetroot and cheese, offering a fantastic vegetarian take on classic kebabs. For the main course, we indulged in Makki ki roti with Sarson ka saag, a winter staple from Punjab that was comforting, flavourful, and utterly satisfying.
The highlight, however, was the Palak cheese kofta, a visual masterpiece resembling a luscious curry, with steamed koftas stuffed with cheese, cut into pieces, and dipped in rich gravy. Paired with Cheese garlic naan, it was a truly indulgent experience. We couldn’t resist trying the Angara paneer, a best-seller served in a beautifully designed antique utensil.
This smoky paneer curry was bursting with rich spices and deep, charred flavours. The Jehangir paneer with Chur chur naan was yet another treat we absolutely loved, while the Dal makhani left a lingering, unforgettable taste. From the rice varieties, the Asian herb rice, cooked with fresh vegetables and sauces, was a delight, but the Paneer schezwan fried rice truly stood out. With its bold flavours, vibrant ambience, and soul-satisfying food, Masaledaar Desi Rasoi is a must-visit for those who love a rich, immersive dining experience.
Rs 1,000 upwards for two. At Himayatnagar.
