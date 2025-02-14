Cheers to love: Checkout these restaurants in Hyderabad for a perfect Valentine’s Day date

For my Valentine

Honour your love with a romantic candlelit dinner at The Park’s Terrace. With a private cabana and a personal butler, indulge in a four-course gourmet meal. Cater to your epicurean taste buds with this meticulously curated food experience. From culinary delights to sparkling wine, this dinner promises an unforgettable night.

INR 49,999 for two. At Somajiguda.