Cheers to love: Checkout these restaurants in Hyderabad for a perfect Valentine’s Day date

For my Valentine
Honour your love with a romantic candlelit dinner at The Park’s Terrace. With a private cabana and a personal butler, indulge in a four-course gourmet meal. Cater to your epicurean taste buds with this meticulously curated food experience. From culinary delights to sparkling wine, this dinner promises an unforgettable night.
INR 49,999 for two. At Somajiguda.
A Starry night
Step into a romantic outdoor setting at Taj Krishna, where lush greenery, flickering lanterns, and elegant décor create the perfect ambiance under the stars. Indulge in a multi-course gourmet dinner, featuring exquisite dishes from Golden Dragon (Sichuan & Cantonese) or Firdaus (Hyderabadi & Mughlai). With fine wine, cherish every unforgettable moment.
From INR 25,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.
Candlelit magic
This Valentine’s Day, immerse yourself in a romantic evening filled with delectable flavours, soulful live music, and enchanting ambience at Marriott Okra. Enjoy a multi-cuisine buffet, a glass of wine, and a special caricature artist experience. Choose between poolside or indoor seating and create unforgettable memories.
INR 4,500 onwards for two. At Bhagyalakshmi Nagar.
Sip and savour
At Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel’s Dining with Cupid, the culinary experience is as enchanting as the evening itself. Experience, expertly crafted cocktails and a curated wine list await, enhancing the flavours of each dish. Every bite is carefully designed to delight the senses, making the evening a celebration of love, flavour, and heartfelt moments shared with your special someone.
INR 10,168. At Financial District.
Brewing love
Explore an irresistible selection at Third Wave Coffee’s Heart-Crafted collection, featuring indulgent treats to satisfy every craving. Sip on the decadent Choco Caramel Frappe, Choco Caramel Latte, or the chilled Iced Choco Caramel Latte. For dessert, enjoy the rich Red Velvet Cake, luscious Strawberry Cheesecake, or the soft and chewy Red Velvet Cookie. You can also try the Mocha Hazelnut Latte for a perfect blend of chocolate and hazelnut flavours.
INR 1,000. Available at all outlets.
A feast for the heart
Experience a romantic five-course Italian dinner at Tre-forni at Park Hyatt, thoughtfully curated to delight your senses. Each course is perfectly paired with handcrafted cocktails that complement the flavours, enhancing the dining experience. Set in an intimate atmosphere, this dinner promises an evening of romance and culinary delight.
INR 10,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.
Dance, dine, delight
Celebrate Valentine’s under the stars with a festival-themed rooftop experience at So the Sky Kitchen, featuring live Bollywood music by Nishant. Savour delicious kebabs, curries, and Pan-Asian delights, paired with your choice of beverages. Create timeless memories with music, love and exceptional flavours.
INR 6,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.