This eatery in Hyderabad offers a culinary escape, blending fresh ingredients and a peaceful ambience

Hyderabad is a city full of energy, where restaurants often compete for the loudest music, but what it lacks is a quiet, peaceful spot to just be — a place where you can savour your meal in calm, letting the soft hum of life fill the background instead of being drowned in noise.

Tucked away on a serene street, Bahn Mi Babe offers exactly that — a cosy escape. Its simple beige and brown interiors exude warmth, creating an inviting atmosphere. White metal and wood chairs are neatly arranged around tables, and the décor is minimal but thoughtfully placed. Framed photographs line the walls, a small Maneki-neko (the lucky cat) sits cheerfully on the counter, and potted plants bring a touch of greenery. The soft murmur of conversations and the occasional clink of chopsticks against bowls make this understated eatery feel just right.

We began with Nem cuon — Vietnamese rice paper rolls. These rolls were beautifully simple, filled with crisp lettuce, sweet carrots, and cool cucumber, all wrapped in soft rice paper. The freshness of the ingredients shone through, with no heavy seasoning needed. The dipping sauces brought it all together— the tangy nuoc cham added depth, while the sweet chili sauce gave a gentle kick. A sprinkle of mustard microgreens added a tiny spicy burst that elevated the dish without overpowering it. The rolls were fresh, light, and exactly what they needed to be.