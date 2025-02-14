This eatery in Hyderabad offers a culinary escape, blending fresh ingredients and a peaceful ambience

Hyderabad is a city full of energy, where restaurants often compete for the loudest music, but what it lacks is a quiet, peaceful spot to just be — a place where you can savour your meal in calm, letting the soft hum of life fill the background instead of being drowned in noise.
Tucked away on a serene street, Bahn Mi Babe offers exactly that — a cosy escape. Its simple beige and brown interiors exude warmth, creating an inviting atmosphere. White metal and wood chairs are neatly arranged around tables, and the décor is minimal but thoughtfully placed. Framed photographs line the walls, a small Maneki-neko (the lucky cat) sits cheerfully on the counter, and potted plants bring a touch of greenery. The soft murmur of conversations and the occasional clink of chopsticks against bowls make this understated eatery feel just right.
We began with Nem cuon — Vietnamese rice paper rolls. These rolls were beautifully simple, filled with crisp lettuce, sweet carrots, and cool cucumber, all wrapped in soft rice paper. The freshness of the ingredients shone through, with no heavy seasoning needed. The dipping sauces brought it all together— the tangy nuoc cham added depth, while the sweet chili sauce gave a gentle kick. A sprinkle of mustard microgreens added a tiny spicy burst that elevated the dish without overpowering it. The rolls were fresh, light, and exactly what they needed to be.
Next, we tried Khoai tây chiên chão — wok-tossed baby potatoes with a smoky garlic flavour. The dish was made even better with crisp bean sprouts, adding a refreshing crunch to balance the soft, melt-in your- mouth potatoes. It was simple yet satisfying and comforting. We also had Hoanh thánh — steamed wontons filled with a rich pork and bamboo filling. The tender wonton wrappers held the savoury pork, complemented by a warm chicken broth that kept them moist and comforting. The mingling of the pork’s flavour with the subtle, savoury broth brought a nostalgic, homely feeling to every bite. Then came the Wild mushroom bánh mi — an earthy sandwich with juicy mushrooms and fresh vegetables. The bread was sturdy yet light, holding everything together without overshadowing the flavours. Each bite was a heartwarming experience.
From the larger plates, we had Chicken pho, where delicate noodles swam in a spicy broth, with chili oil, green onions, and bok choy adding layers of flavour. The heat from ginger and bird’s eye chilies built up with every sip. A touch of in-house hot sauce, with fried garlic, onions, and a dash of lemon, gave the dish a tangy richness.
We also had Chicken ca ri — a coconut-based curry with mellow spices — and finished with the Chicken com chiên, a midnight fried rice with sweet and savoury flavours. To end, a Yuzu-flavoured kombucha provided a refreshing fizz, cleansing our palates with its zesty citrus finish. t was the perfect conclusion to a cosy, comforting meal.
INR 2,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.