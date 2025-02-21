Embark on a culinary journey through Punjab, with hearty flavours and traditional recipes at this food festival

Imagine each dish feeling like a warm embrace, with a perfect balance of spices and ingredients that transport you straight to a Punjabi kitchen. The Pind Da Swad festival at The Westin’s Seasonal Tastes is a true celebration of Punjabi comfort food, bringing together bold flavours and the essence of home-cooked goodness.
Chef Sweety Singh says, “The quality of food and cuisine evolves with the times. Punjabi food is seasonal and homely; it doesn’t rely on heavy spices or cream, but reflects the true, original flavour of the ingredients.” We began with the Aloo matar tikki, which was a delightful surprise. The natural flavour of the peas really stood out, with a crispy exterior and a soft, flavourful filling. The Murgh zaffrani shorba followed — a fragrant, garlic-infused chicken broth that was both comforting and rich, setting the stage for what was to come.
The main dishes didn’t disappoint either. The Mutton beliram was rich and flavourful, with tender pieces of mutton that practically fell off the bone. The kukkad makhan wala was a sweet, creamy chicken dish, topped with cashews and cream — luxuriously rich but never too heavy. For vegetarians, the Punjabi style bhindi masala — loaded with tomatoes and onions — was a comforting and homely dish that paired perfectly with the roti. The Paneer butter masala was everything you expect from a classic: indulgent, creamy, and buttery, with soft paneer that melted in your mouth.
For dessert, the Zaffrani rasmalai was beautifully moist, not overly sweet, with just the right hint of saffron. The Baked malpua, drenched in syrup, was a perfect treat, while the Pineapple jalebi was a surprising favourite — tart pineapple wrapped in crispy jalebi batter, sweet and crunchy. The Dry gulab jamun was juicy and indulgent, and the Gajar ka pak brought a comforting wintery touch, almost like a barfi version of gajar ka halwa. Whether you're a lifelong fan of Punjabi cuisine or a newcomer to these rich flavours, this festival is not to be missed.
The festival is on till February 23. Rs 4,400++ for brunch, 2,500++ for dinner.
At Mindspace.