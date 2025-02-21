Embark on a culinary journey through Punjab, with hearty flavours and traditional recipes at this food festival

Imagine each dish feeling like a warm embrace, with a perfect balance of spices and ingredients that transport you straight to a Punjabi kitchen. The Pind Da Swad festival at The Westin’s Seasonal Tastes is a true celebration of Punjabi comfort food, bringing together bold flavours and the essence of home-cooked goodness.

Chef Sweety Singh says, “The quality of food and cuisine evolves with the times. Punjabi food is seasonal and homely; it doesn’t rely on heavy spices or cream, but reflects the true, original flavour of the ingredients.” We began with the Aloo matar tikki, which was a delightful surprise. The natural flavour of the peas really stood out, with a crispy exterior and a soft, flavourful filling. The Murgh zaffrani shorba followed — a fragrant, garlic-infused chicken broth that was both comforting and rich, setting the stage for what was to come.