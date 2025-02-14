This quaint Hyderabad restaurant’s new menu offers a host of popular continental dishes

Continental food has long been restricted to cheesy, creamy options often wrongfully listed under the ‘junk food’ category. A quick deep-dive in, and one might discover that light, nourishing meals are at the heart of continental cuisine. Couple that with a quaint, relaxed setting where one can enjoy a meal with delightfully subtle flavours, and we have ourselves a memorable afternoon out.

This week, we checked out a hidden gem in the heart of Financial District that has recently gone through a revamp, now boasting of a new menu and ambience. Oakleaf Restaurant & Bar is a calm oasis away from the busy streets outside, nestled in Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad.

We walked into the property on a quaint afternoon to find ourselves in a contemporary space tastefully done up with plush seating. Gold accents peeking through the entire space gives it a luxurious touch, adding to the cosy factor. serene vibe at the restaurant was palpable, with diners stepping in for a quiet meal, either by themselves or with a partner. With light music in the background, the space is thoughtfully designed for intimate meals, perfect for special occasions as well.

Quickly taking a spot, we noticed the crisp linen and silverware neatly laid out for our meal, from the host of continental dishes recently added to the menu. We started with the Tropical evergreen salad, a light option with sliced oranges, walnuts, cherry tomatoes and bocconcini with a light vinaigrette. Served chilled, the salad cooled us down from the early summer heat outside.

Next was a hearty bowl of Roasted pumpkin soup with Cream cheese and Za’atar toast. The soup was comforting, while the flavourful and crisp toast kept us coming back for more. Seafood lovers are in for a treat at the eatery, with options like Sushi and other appetisers. We tried the Garlic shrimp and Butternut party bites — flavourful little bites of shrimp tossed in mild spices, served on cubes of creamy butter nut squash. With cloves of fried garlic and cherry tomatoes, the dish was delightful.