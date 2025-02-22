Hyderabad’s famous café known for its amazing coffee and other treats opens a new outlet

Coffee lovers are everywhere, and so are coffee houses, but only a few manage to set the gold standard for true connoisseurs. Among them, one name that consistently stands out in Hyderabad’s thriving coffee culture is Roastery Coffee House, a known haven for those who cherish the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee, delectable bites, and heartwarming memories made over steaming cups.

The good news? Roastery has now opened a new outlet in Kokapet, bringing its signature charm and artisanal brews to yet another cosy nook of the city.

True to its signature aesthetic, the space showcased a blend of timeless elegance and contemporary allure, a hallmark of Roastery’s distinct identity. Our eyes were immediately drawn to the courtyard, where every detail whispered of nostalgia yet carried a refined modern touch.

The majestic wooden doors stood tall against a backdrop of lush greenery, while the large windows invited in streams of natural light, adding to the café’s serene ambience. The checkered-tile flooring, a classic nod to vintage aesthetics, paired effortlessly with pristine white tables and chairs, creating a setting that blended oldworld charm with contemporary sensibilities. Inside, the atmosphere turned even more inviting. Dim, soothing lights cast a soft glow over the interiors, drawing our gaze toward the heart of the café — the grand coffee station, where baristas skillfully crafted aromatic brews right before our eyes.