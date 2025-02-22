Hyderabad’s famous café known for its amazing coffee and other treats opens a new outlet
Coffee lovers are everywhere, and so are coffee houses, but only a few manage to set the gold standard for true connoisseurs. Among them, one name that consistently stands out in Hyderabad’s thriving coffee culture is Roastery Coffee House, a known haven for those who cherish the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee, delectable bites, and heartwarming memories made over steaming cups.
The good news? Roastery has now opened a new outlet in Kokapet, bringing its signature charm and artisanal brews to yet another cosy nook of the city.
True to its signature aesthetic, the space showcased a blend of timeless elegance and contemporary allure, a hallmark of Roastery’s distinct identity. Our eyes were immediately drawn to the courtyard, where every detail whispered of nostalgia yet carried a refined modern touch.
The majestic wooden doors stood tall against a backdrop of lush greenery, while the large windows invited in streams of natural light, adding to the café’s serene ambience. The checkered-tile flooring, a classic nod to vintage aesthetics, paired effortlessly with pristine white tables and chairs, creating a setting that blended oldworld charm with contemporary sensibilities. Inside, the atmosphere turned even more inviting. Dim, soothing lights cast a soft glow over the interiors, drawing our gaze toward the heart of the café — the grand coffee station, where baristas skillfully crafted aromatic brews right before our eyes.
We indulged in their iconic Cranberry coffee, a signature masterpiece that every true caffeine lover must experience. This exquisite trademark creation, with its bold undertones, is an instant moodlifter. Next, we savoured the Roastery signature zucchini fries, which were golden, crisp, and perfectly seasoned with a zesty peri-peri twist.
The Farm fresh pizza soon arrived, a drool-worthy delight adorned with Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, garden vegetables, and a generous layer of mozzarella. Baked to perfection on a thin crust, it was everything we needed to elevate the experience. With an array of pasta sauces to choose from, we settled on Penne in paprika sauce, a velvety, delectable creation that balanced spice and creaminess in every forkful.
Eager to explore more, we gorged on the Tuscan garlic chicken, a vision of succulence and flavour. Bathed in a luscious medley of Alfredo and Pomodoro sauces, the perfectly grilled chicken was topped with delicate microgreens, making it all very sumptuous. For a vegetarian alternative, we picked the Cottage cheese in paprika sauce, a dish that instantly brought smiles to our faces. The platter featured soft paneer chunks, generously coated in a velvety paprika sauce, accompanied by fragrant herb rice and sautéed exotic vegetables. Wholesome and satisfying, it was a perfect choice for those seeking a hearty vegetarian option.
From soul-soothing coffee to indulgent delicacies, Roastery’s new outlet offers an experience that stays with you.
Rs 800 upwards for two.
At Kokapet.
