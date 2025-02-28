This restaurant brings the Korean barbeque experience to Hyderabad

Korean cuisine has taken the world by storm, with its bold flavours, vibrant colours, and perfect balance of spice, sweetness, and umami. Among its many delights, Korean barbeque stands out as an experience rather than just a meal — an interactive feast where diners grill their own meats.

We recently visited Osaka to try out their new barbeque menu, available in vegetarian, chicken, and pork options. We took a seat at their outdoor seating, where we enjoyed our meal in an open space sheltered by a ceiling draped with flowing white fabrics. The drapes created a stunning visual, resembling soft waves as the wind gently blew through.

The highlight of the meal was undoubtedly the pork, marinated in three distinct sauces: gochujang, samjang, and soya. Each sauce brought something unique to the table — gochujang added a spicy-sweet heat, samjang offered a slightly nutty, savoury depth, and soya delivered a rich umami punch.