This restaurant brings the Korean barbeque experience to Hyderabad

Korean cuisine has taken the world by storm, with its bold flavours, vibrant colours, and perfect balance of spice, sweetness, and umami. Among its many delights, Korean barbeque stands out as an experience rather than just a meal — an interactive feast where diners grill their own meats.
We recently visited Osaka to try out their new barbeque menu, available in vegetarian, chicken, and pork options. We took a seat at their outdoor seating, where we enjoyed our meal in an open space sheltered by a ceiling draped with flowing white fabrics. The drapes created a stunning visual, resembling soft waves as the wind gently blew through.
The highlight of the meal was undoubtedly the pork, marinated in three distinct sauces: gochujang, samjang, and soya. Each sauce brought something unique to the table — gochujang added a spicy-sweet heat, samjang offered a slightly nutty, savoury depth, and soya delivered a rich umami punch.
As the pork sizzled on the grill, the aroma of caramelising fat and spices filled the air, making it impossible to resist. The grilling process itself was mesmerising. The server expertly cooked the pork alongside garlic and onion, infusing each bite with extra layers of flavour. The freshness of the lettuce wraps provided a crisp contrast, cutting through the richness of the meat. A variety of sauces — sake, garlic onion, kimchi, gochujang, samjang, and soya — accompanied the meal, each offering a distinct flavour profile to enhance the entire experience.
Among the vegetarian options, the butter garlic mushroom stole the show. A mix of shiitake, button, and white fungus mushrooms, it had a deep, earthy flavour beautifully elevated by the richness of butter and garlic. The kimchi fried rice was another standout, with its subtle yet spicy kimchi flavours. Paired with the crunchy pork, it was a match made in heaven.
To finish, the Crunchy enoki uramaki provided a refreshing contrast to the heavier dishes, its delicate flavours offering the perfect way to round off the meal. If you’re a fan of bold flavours and an unforgettable barbeque experience, this spot is definitely worth a visit.
INR 1,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.