This special food pop-up at a Neo Telangana cuisine restaurant celebrates spices and flavours

In the heart of Hyderabad, where culture and cuisine hold utmost importance, nothing rivals the joy of savouring the region’s finest flavours. So, when we heard about Terrāi – Neo Telangana Kitchen & Bar teaming up with Telangana Spice Kitchen for a special pop-up, we couldn’t resist. Running until the end of the month, this collaboration brings a mix of classic favourites and exciting new twists, making every bite a celebration of Telugu cuisine. We dropped by to try the best of both worlds — fresh surprises and old classics — to have an experience etched in taste and tradition.

The new pop-up menu features some of the finest picks like Shanghai roll, Paneer kurkure, Karimnagar fried wings, Bharwan Tangadi Kebab, Chitti royalla fry, Yelipai karam royyalu, Tandoori koramenu whole and some comforting picks like sambar rice as well along with many other interesting delicacies.

Walking into Terrai, we were embraced by a sense of nostalgia. The deep red walls evoke the essence of a Telangana village, while the refined décor seamlessly blends tra- dition with elegance. Paintings of everyday life add a charming touch, and the soft glow of Bathukamma- inspired lampshades under high ceilings creates a cosy, timeless ambience. Outside, the open-air seating is bathed in sunlight, sur- rounded by lush greenery. With the perfect spot chosen, we eagerly turned to the new menu, ready to embark on a flavourful journey. Our feast began with the Karimnagar fried wings, a platter of perfectly crisped chicken.