This special food pop-up at a Neo Telangana cuisine restaurant celebrates spices and flavours

In the heart of Hyderabad, where culture and cuisine hold utmost importance, nothing rivals the joy of savouring the region’s finest flavours. So, when we heard about Terrāi – Neo Telangana Kitchen & Bar teaming up with Telangana Spice Kitchen for a special pop-up, we couldn’t resist. Running until the end of the month, this collaboration brings a mix of classic favourites and exciting new twists, making every bite a celebration of Telugu cuisine. We dropped by to try the best of both worlds — fresh surprises and old classics — to have an experience etched in taste and tradition.
The new pop-up menu features some of the finest picks like Shanghai roll, Paneer kurkure, Karimnagar fried wings, Bharwan Tangadi Kebab, Chitti royalla fry, Yelipai karam royyalu, Tandoori koramenu whole and some comforting picks like sambar rice as well along with many other interesting delicacies.
Walking into Terrai, we were embraced by a sense of nostalgia. The deep red walls evoke the essence of a Telangana village, while the refined décor seamlessly blends tra- dition with elegance. Paintings of everyday life add a charming touch, and the soft glow of Bathukamma- inspired lampshades under high ceilings creates a cosy, timeless ambience. Outside, the open-air seating is bathed in sunlight, sur- rounded by lush greenery. With the perfect spot chosen, we eagerly turned to the new menu, ready to embark on a flavourful journey. Our feast began with the Karimnagar fried wings, a platter of perfectly crisped chicken.
Each bite was a burst of bold flavours, leaving us utterly hooked. But then, the mutton cravings struck — so we indulged in Golichina mamsam. Comfortingyet fiery, these succulent fried mutton pieces were drenched in robust spices and aromatic herbs. Next, it was time for seafood, so we dived into the Koramenu roast (boneless). The crispy murrel fillets, marinated to perfection, carried just the right hit of spice, making for an unforgettable bite.
With the Special chicken biryani reigning as the pop-up’s bestseller,we knew we had to try it. A pot of fragrant, spice-infused rice came topped with a luscious, fiery chicken curry, crowned with a perfectly cooked egg for that extra richness and protein boost. As we scooped generous portions onto our plates and took our first bite, it was pure bliss — every spoonful bursting with flavour, leaving us wanting more.
Beyond the biryani, we explored more delights at Terrai from their classic standard menu, each dish a treat in its own way. The Palak patta chaat was a crispy revelation — deli- cate spinach fritters layered with fresh curd, tangy chutneys, crunchy onions, and a generous sprinkle of sev. The Neer dosa, a Mangalorean classic, paired beautifully with the rich and flavourful Natu kodi pulusu (country chicken curry), making for a comforting indulgence. And then came the satisfying Mamidikaya pappu — a hearty raw mango dal served with steamed rice, an effortlessly simple yet unforget- table combination.
With countless flavours to explore and a variety of dishes to savour, the experience is nothing short of exciting and delightful.
Rs 3,000 upwards for two. At Sattva Knowledge Park.
