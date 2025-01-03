Indulge in comfort food at the new branch of Cream Centre in Hyderabad

With the onset of New Year, while some make resolutions to experiment with new things, others like resorting to their comfort food to reflect on the year that just went by. The new branch of Cream Centre in Begumpet, a fine-dine variation of the classic place in Mumbai, will let you reminisce old memories.

While the branch in Hitech city is a smaller version made to give the feel of a fast Mumbai set-up, this fine-dine is spacious and slow-paced to resemble the culture of Hyderabad. While they have retained the old motifs on wall décor and some old-school furniture, they have given the place a very contemporary and minimalist look with no elaborate statement elements. The restaurant has a large window with a road view which lets in ample sunlight, making the place look even more spacious.