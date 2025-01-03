This vibrant hangout spot in Hyderabad offers delectable coffee and mouth-watering food with a pleasant ambience

Amid the hustle of workdays and weekend plans, finding a cosy spot to unwind with friends over good food and a favourite brew is priceless. Not everyone seeks the buzz of parties; sometimes, it’s about reliving old memories while creating new ones. Columbus Coffee — The Cozy Eatery in Panjagutta, is a new haven for coffee lovers and food enthusiasts alike. With its inviting ambience and drool-worthy offerings, it’s the perfect goto spot for relaxed hangouts. We recently visited the eatery and were impressed!

Stepping into the café, we were greeted by warm terracotta and cream-hued walls, a perfect blend of charm and elegance. Soft, golden lighting from artistically placed lamps and bulbs added to the ambience, setting the tone just right. At the corner, the coffee counter buzzed with Baristas crafting brews, accompanied by an array of tempting bakery treats. Finding a pleasant spot, we settled in, ready to embark on a delightful gastronomic journey.