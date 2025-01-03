This vibrant hangout spot in Hyderabad offers delectable coffee and mouth-watering food with a pleasant ambience

Amid the hustle of workdays and weekend plans, finding a cosy spot to unwind with friends over good food and a favourite brew is priceless. Not everyone seeks the buzz of parties; sometimes, it’s about reliving old memories while creating new ones. Columbus Coffee — The Cozy Eatery in Panjagutta, is a new haven for coffee lovers and food enthusiasts alike. With its inviting ambience and drool-worthy offerings, it’s the perfect goto spot for relaxed hangouts. We recently visited the eatery and were impressed!
Stepping into the café, we were greeted by warm terracotta and cream-hued walls, a perfect blend of charm and elegance. Soft, golden lighting from artistically placed lamps and bulbs added to the ambience, setting the tone just right. At the corner, the coffee counter buzzed with Baristas crafting brews, accompanied by an array of tempting bakery treats. Finding a pleasant spot, we settled in, ready to embark on a delightful gastronomic journey.
As a coffee destination, our first choice was the Nutella cold coffee, a velvety concoction where the robust flavour of coffee met the sweetness of Nutella in perfect harmony. For our savoury craving, we opted for Jalapeño cheese poppers. These golden brown delights, crispy on the outside and irresistibly cheesy within, came with a lip-smacking dip, making every bite a memorable indulgence. Sinking our teeth into these cheesy delights was an experience worth cherishing.
We then gorged on our beloved Penne Alfredo pasta, a comforting bowl of creamy goodness that never fails to make our hearts sing. Served with the quintessential garlic bread, this classic white pasta was a blend of buttery richness and bold flavours. Opting for the chicken variant, we were impressed by the tender, juicy chunks of chicken.
Their sizzlers are an absolute treat, and we couldn’t resist trying the Columbus signature sizzler. A feast for the senses, it arrived on a wooden base showcasing herb rice paired with perfectly seasoned vegetable patties generously smothered in a luscious sauce. It was complemented by sautéed vegetables and crispy fries on the side. We have to agree that it was not only filling but also delectable. We rounded off on a sweet note with the Chocolate brownie shake, our ultimate comfort drink for a mood boost. We wholeheartedly recommend visiting this new spot!
Rs 600 upwards for two. At Panjagutta.